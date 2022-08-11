Read full article on original website
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
Grown-ish & Gorgeous: Kelly Rowland, JT & More Celebs Attend Marsai Martin’s Spectacularly Star-Studded 18th Birthday Bash
Actor, producer, and mini media mogul Marsai Martin celebrated her 18th birthday with a huge party fit for our Black-ish Princess. The theme for the affair was “Far Far Away” a kingdom in the Shrek universe, and Marsai and her celebrity guests were expertly outfitted for the occasion.
Bonding! Jennifer Lopez, Child Emme and Step-Daughter Violet Affleck Hang Out in NYC Without Ben: Photos
Blended family! Jennifer Lopez spent quality time with her child Emme Muñiz and Ben Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, during an outing together in New York City on Sunday, August 14. The trio looked incredibly trendy as they headed into high-end department store Bergdorf Goodman to do some...
