Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3308 Sq. Ft. Lovely four bedroom home on a wooded lot in Alden Bridge! Close to a neighborhood park with nature walks, tennis courts, pool and soccer field, as well as the Alden Bridge Shopping Center for restaurants and shopping. Zoned to excellent schools too! Highlights of this home include a new roof, replaced water heaters, new fence, fresh landscaping, neutral paint, amazing storage and beautiful wood floors. This open and airy floor plan offers a formal dining with crown moulding and chair rail, two studies (one with built-ins), and a two story family room with gas log fireplace that overlooks the breakfast nook and kitchen. The island kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet storage. Owner's suite down; three bedrooms and game room up; wood deck with built-in seating in the private backyard with flagstone pavers and huge shade trees.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO