Lone Star College awarded grant to keep America moving
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has awarded Lone Star College a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant. “America is facing a serious shortage of trained truck drivers,” said Lorie Latigo, LSC Senior Manager, Truck Driving Logistics. “These funds will...
The Woodlands Township to hold Board of Directors Meeting on August 18, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with state law, notice of...
Conroe City Council members speak out concerning recent administration terminations
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Conroe City Hall was abuzz last week with the surprise termination of City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and the simultaneous acceptance of the resignation of assistant city administrator and chief financial officer of the City of Conroe, Steve Williams. Councilmembers Porter, Hardman, and Wood release statements.
123 Maple Path Place
Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3308 Sq. Ft. Lovely four bedroom home on a wooded lot in Alden Bridge! Close to a neighborhood park with nature walks, tennis courts, pool and soccer field, as well as the Alden Bridge Shopping Center for restaurants and shopping. Zoned to excellent schools too! Highlights of this home include a new roof, replaced water heaters, new fence, fresh landscaping, neutral paint, amazing storage and beautiful wood floors. This open and airy floor plan offers a formal dining with crown moulding and chair rail, two studies (one with built-ins), and a two story family room with gas log fireplace that overlooks the breakfast nook and kitchen. The island kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet storage. Owner's suite down; three bedrooms and game room up; wood deck with built-in seating in the private backyard with flagstone pavers and huge shade trees.
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – August 15 - 21, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “You can leave in a huff. Or you can leave in a minute and a huff.” – Groucho Marx. Slowly but surely, summer is segueing into autumn, and the temps are starting to drop as the chances of precipitation climb. Here are some of our top events happening this week to celebrate leaving the dog days of summer behind us!
Open House - 142 W Coldbrook Circle
Beautifully remodeled home on a cul-de-sac street in centrally located Cochran's Crossing! Highlights include new maple hardwood floors, high grade Mohawk carpet with extra thick pad, two new A/C units and thermostats, remodeled all baths, new privacy fence, freshly painted interior, solid wood plantation shutters, all new kitchen appliances and a recent 50 year roof installed, plus so much more! Lovely brick exterior, leaded glass solid wood entry door, detailed trim work and stunning natural light from the many windows throughout - the flow of this home is outstanding! The island kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry opens to the breakfast nook and den; both formals/flex space with butler's pantry and dry bar; newly added game room downstairs makes a great multi-purpose room; owner's retreat and three bedrooms up; private backyard provides a park-like setting with large shade trees and lush gardens.
Virtual - Library To Go
Take the library with you on your phone, tablet or computer. Learn how you can check out electronic books, audiobooks, magazines, movies and music for free from the library with your library card. Register at website link.
45 South @ FM1488 Closure
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- IH 45 Southbound, all lanes, will be closed from Friday 8/19/22 at 9 pm until Monday 8/22/22 at 5 am. TxDOT crews are replacing the metal “finger joint” on the San Jacinto River Bridge before the FM 1488 Exit. SB vehicles will be detoured at the Creighton Road exit to the I45 Feeder.
Live Music! August 16 - August 20 - Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar
Every Tuesday thru Saturday, Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar features the best music in The Woodlands. Here are the artists playing at Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar this week. Please note that this concert will take place at theDosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. ———————————...
Second Saturday
Come join us for some wild (and air conditioned!) fun this Saturday, August 13, for Friends of Texas Wildlife’s Second Saturday. Stop by any time from 10 am to 2 pm, come and go. Explore our educational displays and touch tables, meet one or more of our non-releasable wildlife ambassador animals, and make a fun craft to take home. Bring a cool or unique nature treasure to trade (a stone, shell, pinecone, insect exoskeleton, etc.) and choose a different treasure to take home with you. $5 per person, kids 3 and under are free. Beat the heat; come and chill with us.
WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – Raindrops keep threatening to be fallin’ on my head
THE WOODLANDS, TX – It feels like each week we promise rain in the forecast, and practically each time we’re denied the blissful spatter of drops on our faces. Last week we got enough of a respite from the dryness to turn our lawns a little bit greener, but it’s still dry enough for burn bans to be in effect. However, this might – just might – be the week where we can kiss off the sun for a bit.
HS Volleyball: Caney Creek Gets Win in Home Opener
CONROE, TX -- Caney Creek went three solid sets with Coldspring High School in their season opener and ended up sweeping the match. Now in front of their home fans, Caney Creek hopes to do the same to New Waverly. Friday night the Caney Creek Panthers hosted the New Waverly Bulldogs in a non-district home opener.
