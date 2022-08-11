BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – On Friday morning, 10 new Warren County Sheriff’s Office employees were sworn in by Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. WCSO stated they are welcoming school resource officers Rebecca Robbins and Dominic Ossello, patrol deputies Andrew Clements, Drake Bishop and Clint Bushong and court security officers Barry Harris, Cody Axton, Doug Lehring and Dave Coldwell, as well as CSO Richard Kirby, who has served the sheriff’s office before as both a patrol deputy and a CSO before he retired in 2020.

