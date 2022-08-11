Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
Lone Star College awarded grant to keep America moving
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has awarded Lone Star College a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant. “America is facing a serious shortage of trained truck drivers,” said Lorie Latigo, LSC Senior Manager, Truck Driving Logistics. “These funds will...
Katy ISD Ensembles Recognized at State Competition
KATY, TX – Several Katy ISD music ensembles will start their new school year with distinguished state recognition. At the end of July, the Texas Music Educators Association named Alexander Elementary Choir the number one Elementary School Choir in Texas, while Beckendorff Junior High took the top spot in the School String Orchestra Division.
ntdaily.com
800 upperclassmen denied housing, freshmen to be relocated to Santa Fe Square and McConnell Hall
Santa Fe Square and McConnell Hall will house freshmen students during the 2022-23 academic year. Santa Fe previously housed upperclassmen and McConnell Hall previously housed only Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science students. The change was made to accommodate the large number of incoming freshmen who must live on campus per university policy, according to UNT Housing Director James Fairchild.
cw39.com
New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-
HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time. Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and...
tsu.edu
Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history
Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
Click2Houston.com
TSTA survey says 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting
HOUSTON – A troubling new survey released this week shines a light on the context behind a teacher shortage crisis seen around the country. The Texas State Teachers Association survey revealed that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting as educators’ morale sinks. The survey cited concerns of lack of support on various levels, including public opinion of teachers, an un-safe school environment and lack of support from the state legislature.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Woodlands Township to hold Board of Directors Meeting on August 18, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township will hold a Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at The Woodlands Township, 2801 Technology Forest Boulevard, The Woodlands, Texas 77381. The Board of Directors Meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. In accordance with state law, notice of...
thevindicator.com
Joyous sounds fill Dayton skies
Anyone within earshot of the Methodist Church in Dayton of late has been in for a treat of beautiful music filling the skies. Those joyous sounds of the First United Methodist Church are nothing new to the town. Still, they have been absent for nearly a quarter of a century now, and thanks to a generous anonymous donor, the chimes have made a glorious return.
Desperate to fill positions, FBCSO to hold job fair to hire over 100 emergency dispatchers
The 911 dispatcher disparity felt in Houston is crossing county lines, and an upcoming job fair aims to recruit these desperately-needed staffers.
Fake Texas University Using Address That Doesn't Exist To Lure Students
Be careful: The Houston University of Science and Technology isn't a real school.
mocomotive.com
Notice of Public Sale #4
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at EMC Wrecker located at 22821 Gasoline Alley New Caney, TX 77357 281-399-5100 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 10:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Virtual - Library To Go
Take the library with you on your phone, tablet or computer. Learn how you can check out electronic books, audiobooks, magazines, movies and music for free from the library with your library card. Register at website link.
defendernetwork.com
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
These twins have done almost everything together. Now, they're new principals at two Klein ISD elementary schools
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Wednesday marks the start of the new school year at Klein ISD, and it’s an extra special start for one set of twins who’ve literally made the district a home for a lifetime. Charla Wilson and Carissa Rodgers are the brand-new principals of...
68 pairs of shoes and a giant pile of socks
68 pairs of shoes and a giant pile of socks, that's what were collected for us at the League City Heat Baseball's back-to-school drive. Thank you to the Heat players, parents, and community for their support!
Enjoy a resort lifestyle in this $4.29 million Houston home in Bluejack National
The house is located at Bluejack National, home to a Tiger Woods' designed golf course.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Second Saturday
Come join us for some wild (and air conditioned!) fun this Saturday, August 13, for Friends of Texas Wildlife’s Second Saturday. Stop by any time from 10 am to 2 pm, come and go. Explore our educational displays and touch tables, meet one or more of our non-releasable wildlife ambassador animals, and make a fun craft to take home. Bring a cool or unique nature treasure to trade (a stone, shell, pinecone, insect exoskeleton, etc.) and choose a different treasure to take home with you. $5 per person, kids 3 and under are free. Beat the heat; come and chill with us.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Conroe City Council members speak out concerning recent administration terminations
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Conroe City Hall was abuzz last week with the surprise termination of City Administrator Paul Virgadamo and the simultaneous acceptance of the resignation of assistant city administrator and chief financial officer of the City of Conroe, Steve Williams. Councilmembers Porter, Hardman, and Wood release statements.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – August 15 - 21, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “You can leave in a huff. Or you can leave in a minute and a huff.” – Groucho Marx. Slowly but surely, summer is segueing into autumn, and the temps are starting to drop as the chances of precipitation climb. Here are some of our top events happening this week to celebrate leaving the dog days of summer behind us!
