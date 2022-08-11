ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Lone Star College awarded grant to keep America moving

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has awarded Lone Star College a Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant. “America is facing a serious shortage of trained truck drivers,” said Lorie Latigo, LSC Senior Manager, Truck Driving Logistics. “These funds will...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Covering Katy

Katy ISD Ensembles Recognized at State Competition

KATY, TX – Several Katy ISD music ensembles will start their new school year with distinguished state recognition. At the end of July, the Texas Music Educators Association named Alexander Elementary Choir the number one Elementary School Choir in Texas, while Beckendorff Junior High took the top spot in the School String Orchestra Division.
KATY, TX
ntdaily.com

800 upperclassmen denied housing, freshmen to be relocated to Santa Fe Square and McConnell Hall

Santa Fe Square and McConnell Hall will house freshmen students during the 2022-23 academic year. Santa Fe previously housed upperclassmen and McConnell Hall previously housed only Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science students. The change was made to accommodate the large number of incoming freshmen who must live on campus per university policy, according to UNT Housing Director James Fairchild.
SANTA FE, TX
tsu.edu

Texas Southern University welcomes one of the largest freshman classes in University history

Texas Southern University is poised to welcome one of the largest incoming classes in the history of the University. “We await these new students with great anticipation,” said TSU vice president for enrollment and student success Dr. DeNeia Thomas. “We look forward to the way in which their lives will be transformed as a result of their decision to continue their education at Texas Southern University, in fulfillment of our mission.”
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

TSTA survey says 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting

HOUSTON – A troubling new survey released this week shines a light on the context behind a teacher shortage crisis seen around the country. The Texas State Teachers Association survey revealed that 70% of teachers are on the verge of quitting as educators’ morale sinks. The survey cited concerns of lack of support on various levels, including public opinion of teachers, an un-safe school environment and lack of support from the state legislature.
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Joyous sounds fill Dayton skies

Anyone within earshot of the Methodist Church in Dayton of late has been in for a treat of beautiful music filling the skies. Those joyous sounds of the First United Methodist Church are nothing new to the town. Still, they have been absent for nearly a quarter of a century now, and thanks to a generous anonymous donor, the chimes have made a glorious return.
DAYTON, TX
