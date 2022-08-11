Come join us for some wild (and air conditioned!) fun this Saturday, August 13, for Friends of Texas Wildlife’s Second Saturday. Stop by any time from 10 am to 2 pm, come and go. Explore our educational displays and touch tables, meet one or more of our non-releasable wildlife ambassador animals, and make a fun craft to take home. Bring a cool or unique nature treasure to trade (a stone, shell, pinecone, insect exoskeleton, etc.) and choose a different treasure to take home with you. $5 per person, kids 3 and under are free. Beat the heat; come and chill with us.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO