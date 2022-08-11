AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.

