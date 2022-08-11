Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family-Owned Dun Sun Serves Asian Fare With FlairColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
The heartbreaking story behind Larkspur’s camelsNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
Castle Rock council, mayor seats up for electionMike McKibbin
DougCo community offers aid to grieving Castle View High School familiesSuzie Glassman
Finding Homes For Heroes continues as the housing market cools in ColoradoCNTV NationColorado Springs, CO
Related
Shooting at nightclub being investigated by police
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred at a nightclub early morning. At 5:19 a.m., CSPD officers were in the area of a nightclub located near the corner of Sequoia Drive and Airport Road when they heard gunshots. Once officers arrived, witnesses reported seeing a man shooting […]
2 wounded after masked gunman opens fire into crowd outside Greeley bar
Police in Greeley are investigating after a masked gunman opened fire into a crowd outside a bar Saturday night. Two people were shot and wounded but are expected to survive.
KKTV
Watch for donation scams following El Paso County deputy’s death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One week after a local law enforcement officer was slain in the line of duty, tributes have poured in from across the state and nation. Deputy Andrew Peery lost his life last week while trying to stop an armed suspect in Security who had just killed his estranged wife. Gunman John Paz would go on to take his own life after shooting Peery and Alexandra Paz.
1 dead, 1 shot, 2 fires in 6 separate vehicle incidents in Denver area overnight
Police in the Denver metro area responded to at least six separate vehicle incidents Friday night and into Saturday morning that left one person dead, multiple people injured, and one person shot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 cars damaged while having gas stolen out of them in Pueblo since Aug. 1
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There have been seven reported incidents of cars being damaged by having their gas tanks drilled out since the start of August in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Monetary damage to the vehicles ranged from $500 up to $3000, PPD said. Vehicles parked at residences and businesses have been The post 7 cars damaged while having gas stolen out of them in Pueblo since Aug. 1 appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Car stolen in Colorado with a 15-month-old child inside, police say the infant was found and is safe
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado were asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle with a 15-month-old child inside. The child has since been located. The alert came from Aurora Police at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Police posted to social media asking the public for help. At about 5:33 p.m., police provided an update that both the child and vehicle were located. Police added the child was unharmed. At that time, the suspect was still at large.
KJCT8
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left two dead on Interstate 25 Southbound approximately seven miles south of Pueblo. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m., 2006 Ford Motorhome was traveling southbound when it traveled off the east edge, then...
KKTV
Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive. As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal I-70 shooting
A 17-year-old was arrested by Denver police on Thursday night in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski last month on Interstate 70. The teenager was arrested in Westminster and is being held on first-degree murder. His identity will not be released due to his juvenile status, according to the Denver Police Department.
Shooting near nightclub on Airport Road in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was reportedly firing a gun early Saturday morning in the parking lot of nightclub on the southeast side of town, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. CSPD said while officers were on patrol near the nightclub in the 2500 block of Airport Rd they heard gunshots around The post Shooting near nightclub on Airport Road in Colorado Springs early Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo Police seeking information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help with information about shots fired at Pueblo Riverwalk On Wednesday, August 10 at approximately 10 p.m. PPD was called to the area of 116 Central Main Street and Alan Hamel Avenue near the Pueblo Riverwalk on a report of shots fired. Officers […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Summit Daily News
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
Man wanted in theft of SUV with baby inside
Police in Aurora were searching for a vehicle that was stolen Friday afternoon with a 15-month-old baby inside.
nbc11news.com
Colorado Springs man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robberies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald, 46, of Colorado Springs, has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. Fitzgerald had been previously arrested for past robberies and was on probation.
Man involved in crash that killed 2 teens had 2 previous DUI convictions
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver involved in a head-on crash near Castle Rock that killed two teens last week had two previous DUI convictions, according to an arrest affidavit. The document says the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was notified of the crash on an Interstate 25...
Woman found dead at Pueblo Jail identified
PUEBLO, Colo. — The woman who was found unresponsive in a Pueblo County Jail cell has been identified. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) initially reported on August 9 that a woman had been found unresponsive at about 10 a.m. in her assigned cell. Deputies attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful in reviving her. The […]
Police: Road rage incident leads to stabbing
An alleged road rage incident led to a man being stabbed in the middle of the road Thursday night.
Off-duty nurse tried to save I-70 shooting victim
DENVER — Denver Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man while driving on I-70. It happened near the Northfield / Quebec exit. Family members identified the man killed as Kevin Piaskowski. Tessa Riehman-Bryan can't seem to get his name out of her...
Comments / 0