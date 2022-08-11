Chad Stahelski, the director of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima, wants the language and cast of his film adaptation in Japanese. Speaking to Collider, the director revealed that Sony is supportive of the film featuring an all-Japanese cast and language, and that there is so much “opportunity” for the adaptation to be great. “So, I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning. It’s character driven. It’s got an opportunity for great action, great looks,” he said. “And honestly, we’d to try to do it, all in character. Meaning, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is so on board with backing us on that. I’ve been going to Japan since I was 16. I have a love of the country, love of the people, love of the language. To try to direct not only in my language, but someone else’s and culturally shift my mindset to bring apart that in a cool way that still entices a Western audience.”

