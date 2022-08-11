Read full article on original website
Electronic Pop Duo Sylvan Esso Is Open to Experimentation on New LP ‘No Rules Sandy’
Less than two years after the release of Free Love LP, Sylvan Esso has returned with its fourth full-length studio album. No Rules Sandy sees the indie pop duo step away from flashy production and lead with cathartic and introspective songwriting. “I want everything to feel like something you’ve heard...
NBA YoungBoy's 'The Last Slimeto' Could Be His Last Album
YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be hanging up his rap career with The Last Slimeto. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Baton Rouge rapper shared that he was simply proud of being able to finish something for the first time and is more than open to retire. “To be honest I really don’t care about this being my last album. I finally can say I completed something. I ain’t finish school. I never finish nothing but my smoke… but nah gangster I then shedded tears from the way y’all been doing me but it’s all for the better,” he wrote in the caption, adding a sweet note to his late brother and grandmother, “[T]ell li Dave and grandma I completed something and I’m doing fine.”
Nicki Minaj Samples Rick James in New Single "Super Freaky Girl"
Nicki Minaj has delivered her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” along with a brand new episode of Queen Radio, where she spoke to Drake and Lil Wayne. Clocking in at just under three minutes, the track hears Minaj sample Rick James’ famed 1981 hit “Super Freak” for the second time in her career; she also utilized the cut for “Dilly Dally,” which appeared in her 2007 mixtape Playtime Is Over. The rapper previously teased the track as the arrival of “Nick James,” writing on Twitter, “#NickJames is coming to do what the girls SHOULD’VE done. #NickJames is coming to show the girls why they should’ve just sat there & ate their foods. #NickJames is coming to show the boys how to REALLY gag the girls. Pauz #NickJames is coming to restore hope in mankind.”
Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" Visual Qualifies for Oscars Consideration
Kendrick Lamar‘s visual for “We Cry Together” has qualified for an Oscar consideration under the Best Live Action Short Film category. According to reports, the six-minute film, which stars K-Dot and Zola’s Taylour Paige as a quarreling couple, played in West Los Angeles’ Laemmle Royal Theater from June 3 to June 9, allowing it to receive an Oscar nomination. pgLang and Dave Free played one screening of the short film in the main 180-seat theater per day, with security collecting the phones of the movie-goers — most of whom were family and friends, but around 20 members of the general public were allowed to purchase tickets to each screening.
Blue Ivy Carter Earns Two Gold Plaques at 10 Years Old
Blue Ivy Carter, JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, has received two gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) at only 10 years old. The first-born child of the Carters earned the two plaques after Beyoncé’s 2013 track “Blue,” which appeared on Beyoncé, and “Brown Skin Girl,” which appeared on The Lion King: The Gift, earned 500,000 units each. Blue Ivy is credited as a featured artist on “Blue” and a songwriter and vocal contributor on “Brown Skin Girl.”
Samuel Ross' Black British Artist Grant Programme Launches for 2022
Samuel Ross, the founder and Creative Director of A-COLD-WALL*, is re-launching the eponymously titled Samuel Ross Black British Artist Grant Programme for 2022. With a focus on championing Black creatives, this fourth installment welcomes those in the fields of industrial design, graphic design, fine art, furniture, sculpture and fashion to submit their applications to become the recipient of the grant, in turn helping them to emerge in industries “where opportunity has been historically scarce for the Black British community,” per S_RA.
Kehlani Joins Babyface on Fresh 'Girls Night Out' Track "Seamless"
Kehlani has joined forces with Babyface for a new track dubbed “Seamless,” off the latter artist’s forthcoming project Girls Night Out. The duo wrote the track in collaboration with The Rascals, who produced in collaboration with Babyface. The twelve-time Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share a video of his studio sessions with Kehlani, confirming that the single was recorded in April of last year.
Kkplus Celebrates Bobby Hill With its 'King of the Hill' Pop-Up
Despite ending on September 13, 2009, with 259 episodes and 13 seasons, King of the Hill has remained popular thanks to its unique place in the world of animated sitcoms. Outrageous yet relatable, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels’ creation for Fox captivated audiences with its understated sense of humor and sly subversiveness. In recent years, the show has reached a new height of popularity in Asia, thanks to beloved character, Bobby Hill.
Phaidon Will Release an Updated Monograph on Ettore Sottsass
As the founder of the Memphis Milan movement, Ettore Sottsass believed that a designer should give equal importance to evoking the senses, as they do to functionality. Despite only operating from 1980 to 1987, Memphis has gained cult status amongst artists, designers and non-creatives alike — from the boxing ring bed once owned by the late-Karl Lagerfeld, to David Bowie’s £45,000 GBP Olivetti Valentine Typewriter.
Louis De Guzman Releases an Ambient Lamp Sculpture
Dropping tomorrow, August 13 at 5:30pm PT. Louis De Guzman has shown a steady interest in sculpture as of late. Having recently partnered with his hometown Chicago Cubs on a permanent statue at Wrigley Field, Guzman follows up with a new limited-edition sculpture titled DETACHED. The new work is more...
Tyga, Jhené Aiko and Pop Smoke Connect on New Track and Video "Sunshine"
It’s been a busy 2022 for Tyga as he has performed across the world, dropped music videos and released the controversial Wavy Baby sneaker with MSCHF that ended up going to court. Now, the American rapper has teamed up with Jhené Aiko and the late Pop Smoke for a new track titled “Sunshine.” This marks the first time that Tyga has worked with Aiko and the second time with Pop Smoke.
HyperX Announces Zedd as its New Global Brand Ambassador
HP Inc. gaming peripheral name, HyperX, recently announced Zedd as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Aside from serving as the world-renowned DJ, record producer, and songwriter’s official gaming audio and microphone supplier, the partnership will serve to connect gamers and music fans. The organic relationship built around Zedd’s passion...
Rod Wave's 'Beautiful Mind' and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Traumazine' Projected for No. 1 and 2 Debuts
Rod Wave and Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest albums, Beautiful Mind and Traumazine, are expected to have strong debuts on next week’s Billboard 200. According to HITS Daily Double, Wave’s Beautiful Mind is set to open at No. 1 with an estimated first-week total of 120,000 to 140,000 units, including audio streams surpassing 150 million. Meanwhile Traumazine, the Houston Hottie’s final album with 1501 Certified — the label with whom she has been having legal trouble with — will debut at No. 2 with 40,000 to 50,000 units.
Reangsei Phos 'Talisman' Explores the Horrors of Superstitious Tendencies in Asian Households
After dropping out of Toronto Metropolitan University two years ago to pursue his passion in film, Reangsei Phos wasted no time in getting work on creating stories in the medium. Inspired by the likes of Haruki Murakami and the Safdie Brothers, Phos’ courage for taking his leap of faith was spurred on by the recent representation of Asians in the industry ushered in by Crazy Rich Asians, Parasite, and The Farewell.
'Hunter x Hunter' Creator Yoshihiro Togashi Gives Fans a Health Update
While Yoshihiro Togashi recently let his fans know that he is working on new chapters of Hunter x Hunter — his last release was back in 2018 — many manga readers were curious about his current state of health. No secret that he has been going through a...
'Ghost of Tsushima' Director Chad Stahelski Wants Film Adaptation in Japanese With Japanese Cast
Chad Stahelski, the director of the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima, wants the language and cast of his film adaptation in Japanese. Speaking to Collider, the director revealed that Sony is supportive of the film featuring an all-Japanese cast and language, and that there is so much “opportunity” for the adaptation to be great. “So, I think if we did this right, it would be visually stunning. It’s character driven. It’s got an opportunity for great action, great looks,” he said. “And honestly, we’d to try to do it, all in character. Meaning, it’s a Japanese thing about the Mongols invading Tsushima island. A complete Japanese cast, in Japanese. Sony is so on board with backing us on that. I’ve been going to Japan since I was 16. I have a love of the country, love of the people, love of the language. To try to direct not only in my language, but someone else’s and culturally shift my mindset to bring apart that in a cool way that still entices a Western audience.”
Netflix's 'Love, Death + Robots' Renewed for Volume 4
Following the success of Season 3, Netflix‘s fan-favorite series Love, Death + Robots has officially been renewed for Volume 4. The news comes as the Oscar-winning director Alberto Mielgo was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation for his Vol. 3 short, Jibaro, last week. Two more Primetime Emmy Awards are currently pending for the show.
Final Season of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Has Officially Landed on Netflix
After the official news that Brooklyn Nine-Nine would come to an end with the eighth and final season announced in February 2021, the beloved sitcom that follows a precinct in Brooklyn has finally landed on Netflix. The final season of the American sitcom premiered on August 21, 2021 and now,...
Jordan System.23 Clog in Grey Multicolor Has a Release Date
Jordan Brand has dropped another new colorway for its Crocs-like shoes. The Jordan System.23 Clog is releasing in “Grey Multicolor” just in time for the Fall season. The clog is constructed with two key pieces, including a removable neoprene bootie and its exterior rubber shell. The removable neoprene sleeve is adorned in a multicolor design that is similar to the Jordan elephant print. The exterior arrives in a grey rubber shell and features ventilation holes on the toe boxes and a cutout heel for added breathability. Branding is at a minimum and the Jumpman logo is only seen on debossed on the lateral rear.
THROUGH THE LENS: NADIA LEE COHEN
Through The Lens spotlights emerging and established photographers from around the world. The ongoing series is dedicated to offering unique insights in varying areas of photographic expertise including portrait, landscape, fine art, fashion, documentary and more. Nadia Lee Cohen is not a pragmatist, nor does she use words like ‘magic’...
