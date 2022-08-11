Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Heavy motorcycle traffic expected on I-90 as rally ends
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and other roads across South Dakota Sunday as bikers head home from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Numbers released over the weekend from the highway patrol show there have been a total of 88 rally-related crashes so...
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally: 50 injury, 3 fatal crashes in total
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
hubcityradio.com
Final numbers from the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
Compiled from 6 a.m. Saturday August 06, 2022, to 6 a.m. Sunday August 14, 2022. Item Sturgis Rapid City District District Total Last Year to Date.
KELOLAND TV
Injuries reported in weekend crash near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple departments responded to an injury crash in Custer County Saturday. According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the injury accident happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on Highway 79, north of Hermosa. No further details on the accident or injuries have been...
KEVN
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
KEVN
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested; Rapid City shooting; EROS takes over
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s Friday, August 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The man accused of firing a gun into the air after a group of workers told him they weren’t state employees has been arrested after a standoff.
kotatv.com
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man is dead, and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday night. Police have not released the names of the men involved. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at an apartment on the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue.
kbhbradio.com
Meade County Sheriff’s Office asks for public help in locating stolen truck
STURGIS, S.D. — The Meade County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a pickup truck stolen from the Buffalo Chip. The pickup truck is a black Ford F350 Super Duty with South Dakota license plates 49HB22, and the back window has a sticker that says “LGND”.
sdpb.org
Six more injury accidents reported at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
The Highway Patrol reports six more injury accidents at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, but no additional deaths. Four of the accidents resulted in serious injuries, including two airlifts to Rapid City hospitals. One airlift was a 55-year-old male driver who was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14A, swerved to avoid an object in the road and struck a sign in the ditch 3 miles southwest of Lead. The other was a 56-year-old female driver who collided with another driver attempting to make a U-turn onto U.S. Highway 385, 16 miles south of Deadwood. The driver making the U-turn was not injured.
newscenter1.tv
Authorities identify man who died in Sturgis motorcycle accident
STURGIS, S.D. — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man that died Tuesday night in a motorcycle accident in Sturgis. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Helene Duhamel confirmed that 59-year-old Ron Brevka died after being transported to Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City on Wednesday. NewsCenter1 has...
Black Hills Pioneer
One of two Spearfish men sentenced in assault, theft case
DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing assault and grand theft charges pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges and was sentenced Aug. 4 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Nathanial Blake Baker, 23, was co-indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury May...
newscenter1.tv
Charges pending in Sturgis semi-vs-house crash
STURGIS, S.D. — A Sturgis man got an unexpected visitor Wednesday morning when a semi-truck drove off Interstate 90 and crashed into his home. South Dakota Highway Patrol tells NewsCenter1 that shortly after 6 a.m., a semi-truck and trailer headed east, left the interstate, hit a chain-link fence, crossed Dickson Drive, and plowed into the man’s home.
ABC7 Chicago
'Freak accident': Bison attacks woman in South Dakota park, leaving her partially paralyzed
CUSTER, S.D. -- A British tourist is recovering in the hospital after being charged and gored by a bison. Amelia Dean, 19, said the bison attacked while she and a friend were hiking in Custer State Park in South Dakota. Dean said the nearly 2,000 pound animal charged her from...
newscenter1.tv
One dead, another hospitalized after overnight shooting in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and another is hospitalized after shots were exchanged in north Rapid City on Wednesday night. Shortly before 11 p.m., Rapid City Police were called to the 1700 block of North Maple Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found a man in an apartment who suffered a fatal gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Ride along with a Sturgis police officer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each year when the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally begins, the town’s police department grows substantially to handle the thousands of riders that come in from around the world. For 10 days at the beginning of August, the Sturgis police department is constantly patrolling. “I...
KEVN
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The body of a person who drowned at Angostura Reservoir was recovered Wednesday morning. The person reportedly was swimming at Hobie Beach Tuesday, went underwater and failed to surface. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Park; Fall River County Sheriff’s Office; Pennington County Search &...
newscenter1.tv
Meade County Sheriff to say goodbye to the Sturgis Rally soon
STURGIS, S.D. – With the last media briefing Friday afternoon, conversation centered on Sheriff Ron Merwin since he’s nearly done working his last Rally. Merwin has been sheriff since 1990, but has been around for 40 of the 82 rallies. “It’s kind of bittersweet,” he said. “My first...
Black Hills Pioneer
Motorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accident
STURGIS — The motorcycling community lost a great man Wednesday when Ron “Ronster” Brefka died of injuries sustained in a crash during motorcycle races at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Tuesday. Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Director Leah Whaley had just hosted Brefka, 59, and other friends for lasagna night...
newscenter1.tv
Road work in Western Rapid City preparing to wrap up
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Road work in the West Chicago and Omaha Street area of Rapid City could be wrapping up soon. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation, the three-year project to expand the number of east and west-bound lanes will be completed in weeks. By adding the extra lane, officials are aiming to effectively increase the flow of traffic in the area.
