Andrew Zimmern's Most Annoying Restaurant Pet Peeve
If you have ever stepped foot into a restaurant — whether it's a greasy spoon or a purveyor of first-rate culinary delicacies — you have likely encountered one of your pet peeves. After all, everyone has a sticking point when it comes to service, food quality, or some other aspect of dining, even those who have reached the upper echelons of the food world like Andrew Zimmern.
Tiffani Thiessen Dishes On The New Season Of Deliciousness - Exclusive Interview
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Superfans probably remember Tiffani Thiessen from her time on the massive hit "Saved by the Bell" portraying the now iconic Kelly Kapowski. Who doesn't remember Zack Morris and A.C. Slater pining for her character's affections? But Thiessen has continued to carve out her own niche in media, with roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210" and her own cooking show, "Dinner at Tiffani's." The actress demonstrated delicious no-fuss recipes that were easy to make and a family crowd-pleaser.
Instagram Is Raining Praise On Sunny Anderson's Rainbow Waffle
Fans of Sunny Anderson know that she is truly a joy to follow. Her career in the food world has spanned years, and she is very rarely without a smile. While many know her as one of the several lovable co-hosts from "The Kitchen," Anderson has made a name for herself outside of that kitchen, both in her own kitchen and on-screen in the kitchens of fellow chefs like Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, and more.
Why A Famous Bake Shop's Vending Machine Failed To Impress Some Twitter Users
On August 14, Food Network posted a video to Twitter featuring a cake vending machine, captioned "A cake vending machine? Dreams do come true." If only this were news; however, cake vending machines have been dispensing freshly made cakes in some form or another, whether in a jar, a can, in cupcake form, or as thick slabs of brightly hued layer cake, going back at least to 2019, according to Eater Vegas. That was the year Carlo's Bake Shop, in a joint venture with its Canadian affiliate, Carlo's Bakery Canada, launched its first cake vending machines in Toronto and on the Vegas Strip, stocking them with individual slices of rainbow, red velvet, chocolate, and carrot cakes packed in plastic clamshell boxes.
Here's Why Andrew Zimmern Refuses To Eat Oatmeal
If you are a fan of oatmeal, you may want to look away and stop reading because Andrew Zimmern revealed that he is not, and his thoughts on this staple may leave you feeling a little oat-rageous. What does the celebrity chef who has eaten some rather interesting foods over the course of his career have against this porridge?
Traditional Mango Lassi Recipe
On a hot summer day, there is nothing better than a refreshing, tropical beverage. If you're ever in the mood for a creamy, flavorful, blended drink, this recipe is for you. Mango lassis are traditional Indian drinks composed of yogurt, mango, honey, and Indian spices. They are sweet, tangy, and bright while remaining rich and creamy. While not necessarily reserved only for hot days, we believe they taste best when the weather is particularly warm.
The Challenges Below Deck: Mediterranean's Dave White Faced Cooking On A Yacht - Exclusive
Life on a yacht is not all fun and adventure, especially for the crew. While guests are enjoying the good life on deck, the staff works tirelessly behind-the-scenes to keep all the on-land comforts — including sumptuous food — available on the boat. The hit Bravo series "Below Deck" follows the cast of crew members as they sail the seas and take whatever yacht life has to throw at them.
Instagram Is Divided On Chrissy Teigen's Fried Eggs
While there are many different ways to prepare eggs – scrambled, sunny side-up, hard-boiled, folded into an omelette — one of the most popular methods is frying them, whether you prefer a runny yolk or over hard. According to a recent survey by Pantry & Larder, over-easy fried eggs are the top pick in 25 states, followed by over-medium in 16. Typically, fried eggs are made in a skillet on the stove and, no matter how you like your yolk, require you to steam them until the egg whites are opaque. The trickiest part is often making sure the eggs don't break or stick to the pan.
This Is Ree Drummond's Go-To Cheesy Summer Lunch
Once upon a time, Ree Drummond was a vegetarian (per The Pioneer Woman blog). This seems somewhat surprising, considering the celebrity chef, cookbook author, restaurant owner, lifestyle maven, and famous Oklahoma rancher's wife is known for the hearty, stick-to-your-ribs meals she creates for her rugged Marlboro Man and their family. Drummond's most popular recipes of 2021 include meaty classics like Sloppy Joes, baked ziti (with ground beef), and braised short ribs that she calls "one of life's greatest pleasures” (per The Pioneer Woman). But there might be an even greater pleasure for The Pioneer Woman, one that she didn't quit even when she could say no to meat.
How Eric Ripert Is Responsible For Anthony Bourdain Meeting His Wife
By now, just about everyone knows that the late Anthony Bourdain and the award-winning, French-born chef Eric Ripert were friends for 20 years – make that "great friends." They had a friendship, in Ripert's words, "on television and off television” (per "CBS This Morning" on YouTube) that some might call a bromance.
Alfred Hitchcock's Favorite Breakfast Was A Classic French Delicacy
If you love thrillers and suspense movies, you're probably already familiar with the works of Alfred Hitchcock. The great director was affectionately nicknamed the "Master of Suspense" because he was an expert at producing a sense of excitement and anxiety in his movies. Some of his best work includes classics such as "Psycho," "The Birds," and "Rear Window" (via Biography). But Hitchcock could've also been nicknamed the "Master of Eating Unusual Foods" or "Master of Food Phobias," as his relationship with food was exceptional.
