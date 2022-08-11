ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Inside Indiana Business

IPS names general counsel

Indianapolis Public Schools has named Ken Pack general counsel. He most recently was director of employee relations and associate general counsel. Pack holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI and JD from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Martins National Day of Hiring Event

Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 59

Back to school injuries

INDIANAPOLIS – Most kids have made their way back to the classroom, or they’re about to!. An essential part of their school supply list is the backpack, but according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, from 2017 to 2019 an average of 7500 children had to seek emergency care for injuries related to their backpack.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

Indiana, Purdue Universities Plan Indianapolis Campus Split

Indiana University and Purdue University officials announced plans Friday to split up control of the Indianapolis campus that the schools have shared for more than 50 years. The academic division is set to take effect in 2024, with IU continuing to operate much of the 27,000-student campus and programs in areas including business, science, law, nursing and liberal arts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Gutwein Law hires employment attorney

Gutwein Law has hired Jackie Gessner as an employment attorney. She most recently was an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg. Gessner holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and JD from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rolling out

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority welcomes new honorary members Brownstone

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. returned home to Indianapolis, Indiana, to celebrate its Centennial Boule from July 12th-17th. They welcomed several honorary members, and the ladies of Brownstone were among the few now proud members of the sorority. Rolling out spoke with group member Nicci Gilbert about being inducted into the honorary centennial class.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Jake Wells

Billions available to Indiana Residents

holding money in handPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you feeling more financial stress as inflation continues in Indiana? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Indiana whether you own or rent your home. Sound too good to be true? It's not! These programs are run by federal, state, and local government agencies, so you can know with confidence that they are legit.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
WTHR

'Stranger Things' star taking online courses at Purdue University

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the stars of a hit Netflix show is a Purdue Boilermaker. In an interview with Allure magazine, 18-year-old actress Millie Bobby Brown revealed she's enrolled in online classes at Purdue University. Brown, who plays "Eleven" on the show, which recently released its fourth season, is studying in the field of human services.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Public Library appoints CFO

The Indianapolis Public Library has named Lolita Campbell its new chief financial officer. Campbell will succeed Carolyn Adams, who stepped in as interim chief financial officer following Ijeoma Dike-Young’s departure last fall. Campbell will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer Nichelle Hayes and senior leadership to maintain IndyPL’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cadrene Heslop

Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks

Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates for Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Sunday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Retired Carmel cardiologist shares medical knowledge with readers

At 83, Dr. Doug Zipes had thoughts of slowing down. Those thoughts quickly passed. “For 60-some years, I’ve been in overdrive,” the Carmel resident said. “You can’t just suddenly turn it off. I wake up in the morning eager to accomplish something and try to make a difference, try to make a small contribution to the world.”
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

STAR Financial Bank appoints new leadership

Fort Wayne-based STAR Financial Bank has promoted Kevin Wright to the role of president, working out of the bank’s Indianapolis location. Wright was named senior vice president of STAR’s commercial banking division in 2018. STAR says Wright will continue to lead its commercial banking team, as well as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Shaffer: Center for the Performing Arts is “starving the public”

Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

IUPUI athletic program faces some changes after campus’ realignment

Leaders of IUPUI have not yet finalized a plan for the school’s intercollegiate athletic program as part of the campus’ realignment in 2024 except to affirm its sports teams will be overseen by Indiana University. Questions about the athletic department were raised Friday when Indiana and Purdue universities...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland values push higher

A new report from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good Indiana farmland has skyrocketed over the past 12 months, climbing 25% compared to the same period last year. The Fed’s quarterly land values report shows the increase over the past three months was not as strong, climbing just one percent between April 1 and July 1 of this year.
INDIANA STATE

