3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
NBC Sports
Flyers re-sign depth center who will look to join his brother in push for spot
With a new deal, Jackson Cates will officially join his younger brother Noah Cates in vying for playing time on the Flyers. The club re-signed the older Cates to a one-year, two-way, $775,000 contract Monday. He'll be a restricted free agent again when his deal expires next summer. Cates, who...
Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision
Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blue Jays Activate Springer, DFA Zimmer
The Blue Jays activated George Springer from the injured list Monday and designated Bradley Zimmer for assignment.
MLB・
NBC Sports
Bears cut Carson Taylor
The Bears started making their way from 90 players to 85 players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived defensive lineman Carson Taylor. Along with the other 31 teams in the league, they have until Tuesday afternoon to slash four more players from the roster. Taylor signed...
NBC Sports
Eagles cut William Dunkle, Ali Fayad
The Eagles started paring down their roster on Sunday. The team announced that they have released offensive lineman William Dunkle and linebacker Ali Fayad. All 32 teams have to get down to 85 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and the Eagles now have three moves left to make by that point.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell score insane goal at World Juniors
Boston Bruins fans are really excited about Fabian Lysell's future, and he's only intensified those feelings with his performance at the 2022 World Junior Championships for Sweden. Lysell has helped lead Sweden to a 2-0-0 record at the tournament so far, including wins over Switzerland and Austria. The Bruins prospect...
NBC Sports
Patriots sign Devin Hafford
Defensive back Devin Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look. The Patriots announced Hafford’s signing on Sunday. He initially signed with the team in May after going undrafted in April, but was cut loose a week later.
NFL・
NBC Sports
2022 WNBA Playoffs bracket: Matchups, format, more
The race for the 2022 WNBA title is on. In a revamped format, eight teams will be going at it for the chance to lift the championship come September. Last year, the Chicago Sky made a surprising run as the No. 6 seed to win the title against the No. 5-seeded Phoenix Mercury, but Candace Parker and Co. will be on many teams’ radars as the action heats up.
NBC Sports
Wentz, Rivera pleased with QB's debut, but there is room to grow
The beginning of the Carson Wentz era in Washington looked far too similar to years past. The Commanders' first offensive drive during Saturday's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers resulted in a three-and-out. Washington's second possession lasted just four plays, too, as running back Antonio Gibson -- who led non-QBs with six fumbles in 2021 -- coughed up the football.
NBC Sports
Bills begin roster cuts by releasing four
With rosters needing to go down from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday’s deadline, the Bills have started their roster cuts. Buffalo announced on Sunday that the team has released offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, cornerback Olajiah Griffin, and tight end Jalen Wydermayer. Of the four...
NBC Sports
Cairo Santos: “Reckless” for Bears to play on subpar turf at Soldier Field
The powers-that-be at Soldier Field have 27 days to get the turf ready for the next football game to be played there. Whether they will is a different issue. The fact that the grass was such a mess for any NFL game played there suggests that the bar is lower than it needs to be.
NBC Sports
Phillies promote top pitching prospects Mick Abel and Andrew Painter to Double A
NEW YORK – The Phillies have their top three pitching prospects on the same staff again. Mick Abel and Andrew Painter have both been promoted from High Class A Jersey Shore to Double A Reading, director of player development Preston Mattingly said Sunday. “It’s just a testament to the...
