Golf

Golf.com

Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play

LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"

Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson Net Worth: What is the LIV Golf Tour player worth?

When two-time major champion Dustin Johnson made the shocking move to the LIV Golf Tour, he claimed he did what was best for his family. Johnson reportedly accepted a fee of $125 million to join the new breakaway league, a fee not far from what Cameron Smith has been offered to join the Saudi-backed series.
GOLF
#Golf Course#World Golf
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines

English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
abovethelaw.com

LIV Golf Antitrust Case Continues To Be An Absolute Clown Show

Before Donald Trump turned his efforts toward ruining constitutional order, he would ruin fledgling football leagues. The USFL broke into the sports offering a spring football league for fans craving something more engaging than paint drying baseball. It signed some top-notch talent too. Then Trump, as a franchise owner, spearheaded an effort to move the league to the fall so it could directly compete against the NFL. The effort was always doomed, but Trump didn’t plan to beat the NFL, he wanted to set the stage for an antitrust action. The USFL won the case and garnered a $1 verdict — trebled to $3! — and went under. There’s a great documentary about it.
NFL
Golf.com

Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing

When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
MEMPHIS, TN
Golf.com

Rules Guy: How should you record your score if you finish the last few holes by yourself?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I recently won a match 3 and 2. We were a twosome, and since my opponent didn’t want to play the remaining two holes I continued alone. I made a birdie and a bogey for an 80. In the Rules of Handicapping, Rule 2.1, however, an acceptable score must be played in the company of at least one other player. I had played the minimum of 14 holes per Rule 2.2a, and applying a net-par score would result in bogey, bogey for an 82. Which score should be posted? — Tony Barra, Northville, Mich.
GOLF
Golf.com

ClubTest Proving Ground: Do PXG’s 0211 XCOR2 irons live up to the hype?

Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. The tools: PXG 0211 XCOR2 irons (4-PW; True Temper Elevate 95...
GOLF
Golf.com

This major winner is the ONLY Tour pro carrying a 5.5-iron. Here’s why

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Webb Simpson is quick to point out that the half-degree stamped on the sole of his Titleist 680 Forged blades wasn’t done in jest. Simpson is deadly accurate with his irons — from 2015 to 2020, Simpson ranked inside the top 25 in Strokes Gained: Approach — but he isn’t that accurate.
GOLF
Golf.com

The Etiquetteist: The ethical rules of a pro shop lost-and-found

The Etiquetteist was checking in at his local muni when another golfer approached the counter. He said he’d lost his range finger and asked if anyone had turned one in that day. No one had. But, the pro shop attendant said, there was another range finder that had been...
GOLF
Golf.com

Stay shady throughout your round with the all-new Birdie Juice bucket hat

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
GOLF

