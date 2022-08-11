Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Patrick Reed makes bold claims about LIV Golf money, level of play
LIV golfers, Patrick Reed says, are “sick and tired” of hearing about money. And they can “hold their own” against PGA Tour players, he said. No, Reed was not shy ahead of his play at this week’s International Series Singapore event on the Asian Tour, then again, it’s not as if he would say the opposite, either. Still, his words were bold.
The PGA Tour Is Staring Down an $18 Million Doomsday Scenario Thanks to Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith winning the FedEx Cup Playoffs would be a disaster for the PGA Tour. The post The PGA Tour Is Staring Down an $18 Million Doomsday Scenario Thanks to Cameron Smith appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
golfmagic.com
Fred Couples daggers Greg Norman: "Nobody has liked him for 25 years"
Fred Couples has previously made absolutely no secret in letting the world know how he feels about the LIV Golf players. But his most recent comments to Golf's Alan Bastable really stick the knife into Greg Norman. I mean, full marks for honesty with these words. Couples, now 62, appeared...
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson Net Worth: What is the LIV Golf Tour player worth?
When two-time major champion Dustin Johnson made the shocking move to the LIV Golf Tour, he claimed he did what was best for his family. Johnson reportedly accepted a fee of $125 million to join the new breakaway league, a fee not far from what Cameron Smith has been offered to join the Saudi-backed series.
Golf.com
FedEx St. Jude Championship live coverage: How to watch Sunday’s final round
After three days of play in Memphis, we’ve finally reached the final round of the action at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship; below, find everything you need to know to tune in on Sunday, including tee times, TV schedule, streaming and more. FedEx St. Jude Championship final round...
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Golf.com
‘It’s arguably the meanest thing you’ve ever said’: Harris English breaks down his divisive tweet from 2018
As far as controversial tweets go, Harris English — a longtime PGA Tour pro who currently commands a following of more than 56,000 Twitter users — probably thought that what he posted while watching the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship on the afternoon of May 29, 2018, was fairly innocuous:
GolfWRX
‘I’m ready to cop some heat’ – Cam Smith unfazed by backlash after reportedly signing for LIV
It’s been quite the summer for Cam Smith, with the Aussie capturing his maiden major at the Home of Golf before almost instantly being heavily linked with a move to LIV Golf. After unconvincingly dodging the question of whether he was joining the breakaway tour or not following his...
abovethelaw.com
LIV Golf Antitrust Case Continues To Be An Absolute Clown Show
Before Donald Trump turned his efforts toward ruining constitutional order, he would ruin fledgling football leagues. The USFL broke into the sports offering a spring football league for fans craving something more engaging than paint drying baseball. It signed some top-notch talent too. Then Trump, as a franchise owner, spearheaded an effort to move the league to the fall so it could directly compete against the NFL. The effort was always doomed, but Trump didn’t plan to beat the NFL, he wanted to set the stage for an antitrust action. The USFL won the case and garnered a $1 verdict — trebled to $3! — and went under. There’s a great documentary about it.
Golf.com
Cam Smith’s delayed two-stroke penalty raises questions about timing
When Cameron Smith arrived at TPC Southwind on Sunday morning, he was two strokes off the FedEx St. Jude Championship lead. He was also the betting favorite, going off at sportsbooks at around +350 to emerge the winner come Sunday evening. Plenty was at stake — not just Smith’s FedEx Cup chances but also the fact that with a win, he would get to World No. 1 for the first time in his career.
Miguel Angel Jimenez keeps clean card to win Boeing Classic
Miguel Angel Jimenez of Spain shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 to break away from the pack and win the Boeing
Golf.com
‘They don’t care’: Jon Rahm on the instruction method that almost wrecked his swing
Jon Rahm is one of the best ball strikers on tour today. Indeed, the Spaniard may be tracking to be one of the best of his generation. And he’s doing it all with a golf swing that is entirely unique. Rahm has worked with GOLF Top 100 Teacher Dave...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: How should you record your score if you finish the last few holes by yourself?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. I recently won a match 3 and 2. We were a twosome, and since my opponent didn’t want to play the remaining two holes I continued alone. I made a birdie and a bogey for an 80. In the Rules of Handicapping, Rule 2.1, however, an acceptable score must be played in the company of at least one other player. I had played the minimum of 14 holes per Rule 2.2a, and applying a net-par score would result in bogey, bogey for an 82. Which score should be posted? — Tony Barra, Northville, Mich.
Golf.com
ClubTest Proving Ground: Do PXG’s 0211 XCOR2 irons live up to the hype?
Welcome to GOLF.com’s ClubTest Proving Ground, where Managing Equipment Editor Jonathan Wall and Senior Equipment Editor Ryan Barath put the latest designs and groundbreaking technology in the equipment space to the test on the range and the course. The tools: PXG 0211 XCOR2 irons (4-PW; True Temper Elevate 95...
Golf.com
This major winner is the ONLY Tour pro carrying a 5.5-iron. Here’s why
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Webb Simpson is quick to point out that the half-degree stamped on the sole of his Titleist 680 Forged blades wasn’t done in jest. Simpson is deadly accurate with his irons — from 2015 to 2020, Simpson ranked inside the top 25 in Strokes Gained: Approach — but he isn’t that accurate.
Golf.com
The Etiquetteist: The ethical rules of a pro shop lost-and-found
The Etiquetteist was checking in at his local muni when another golfer approached the counter. He said he’d lost his range finger and asked if anyone had turned one in that day. No one had. But, the pro shop attendant said, there was another range finder that had been...
Golf.com
Stay shady throughout your round with the all-new Birdie Juice bucket hat
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
Harris English reveals the MVP (and LVP) of the 2021 Ryder Cup afterparty
Collin Morikawa won his second major, a WGC event, was at the top of the U.S. Ryder Cup team standings and even went undefeated with a 3-0-1 record at Whistling Straits in 2021. But according to one of his teammates, that success did not carry over to the afterparty for...
