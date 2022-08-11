Police bust two carhopping rings, recover half a million dollars in stolen property

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Related
wcyb.com
JCPD: 2 arrested after stealing over $1k in property and trespassing in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men have been arrested after stealing over $1,000 in property and trespassing in Johnson City. The Johnson City Police department says they responded to 2306 Duncans Retreat Dr. Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m. where Joseph Runyon, 28, and Kenneth Ingram, 36, were trespassing a building that was under construction.
Kingsport PD: All cars found in theft rings returned to rightful owners
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) shared an update on a multi-jurisdictional car theft bust on Monday and said all vehicles found during the investigation have been returned. According to a release from the department, multiple Tri-Cities residents reached out to the KPD after learning of the bust in hopes that their […]
TBI investigating fatal confrontation between KPD officer and 75-year-old man
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) officials confirmed that an investigation is underway connected to an incident with the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) that left a 75-year-old man dead. According to TBI public information officials, the investigation began after an August 8 incident involving a KPD officer in the parking lot of […]
Kingsport Times-News
TBI releases name of man who died in confrontation with Kingsport police
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the name Monday of a man who died over the weekend after a confrontation with police. Edris Marrero, 75, died Saturday in an area hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JCPD: One arrested after domestic assault with metal rod
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested Friday after officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to a domestic assault. According to police, Donna Wilcox, from Johnson City was arrested after a report says Wilcox assaulted a victim with a metal rod. Video evidence was able to corroborate the victim’s account of […]
993thex.com
Blountville man arrested for passing counterfeit money
A Blountville man was arrested in Johnson City on Thursday after reportedly attempting to purchase items with counterfeit money. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Cody Fleenor, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal simulation. The investigation began at the Walgreens on North State of Franklin Road,...
KPD busts car theft rings run by minors, 33 cars recovered
‘Car Hopping” teens stole dozens of cars, police say KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A massive investigation into a string of car thefts in the area has netted several juvenile suspects and over half a million dollars being recovered, according to a Kingsport Police Department (KPD) announcement. According to a press release from KPD, nearly 50 […]
Kingsport Times-News
Man dies days after confrontation with Kingsport police
KINGSPORT — A man who became unresponsive following a confrontation with a city police officer on Monday died at a local hospital Saturday morning. Immediately after Monday’s incident, Kingsport Police Department spokesman Tom Patton said Saturday, the agency contacted the office of the 2nd Judicial District attorney general with a request for an independent inquiry to be conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kingsport Times-News
State Police: House explosion apparent accident
NORTON – The Virginia State Police says a Norton house explosion that killed a boy and injured two women appears accidental. In a statement released Sunday night, State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said a 13-year-old boy died in the fire that followed the 2:27 a.m. Sunday explosion at the 524 Virginia Ave. NE residence. Two women, ages 43 and 22, suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to nearby Norton Community Hospital, she added.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton and Carter County officers were part of national investigation that brought life sentence for Charles Elsea
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton and Carter County Joint Drug Task Force, made up of officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the Elizabethton Police Department, was one of a long list of law enforcement agencies from Tennessee to California credited with helping to convict Charles Elsea, Jr, on federal charges of drug trafficking and money laundering. He received a life sentence on Monday.
q95fm.net
Officials Search For Suspects In ATM Robbery
Police are currently searching for those responsible for destroying two bank ATMs in Southwestern Virginia. The first incident involving an ATM occurred on July 30th at around 1:00 AM. The ATM at New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi, was destroyed. Officials say that no money was taken. The...
CCSO: Suspect identified after reports of man photographing children
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL ) – The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has issued arrest warrants for a suspect after investigating reports of a man photographing children. According to the CCSO, the suspect has been identified and warrants have been issued. The sheriff’s office has not released the suspect’s name. On July 8, the CCSO […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Hawkins Co. woman with multiple weapons arrested for selling meth
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A search warrant at a Carters Valley Road residence on Monday led deputies with the tactical and narcotics unit to arrest one woman. A Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrest report identified the woman as 35-year-old Danielle Nicole Reckart. Officers reportedly found 8 grams of a crystalline substance believed to […]
Kingsport Times-News
Police investigating Norton house explosion, fire
NORTON, Va. — Norton and Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of an early Sunday explosion and fire that left one dead and two injured in Norton. Norton Fire Chief Todd Lagow said city dispatchers received the call of a house fire with explosions at 2:27 a.m. Police and emergency personnel arrived three minutes later to find the 524 Virginia Ave. NE home ablaze.
Kingsport Times-News
Pedestrian struck by car while crossing Johnson City street
JOHNSON CITY — A pedestrian was seriously injured when struck by a car while crossing East Unaka Avenue on Saturday night. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, a woman was crossing the road in the 1900 block of East Unaka about 9:05 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Honda Civic being driven by Breanna Little of Elizabethton.
Bear locks itself in Cocke County car
A bear became trapped after it locked itself in a car in Cocke County. The bear was able to be freed without any apparent injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2nd suspect charged in 2020 Kingsport murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to a 2020 murder in Kingsport, according to a release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). After the death of Eduardo Oviedo-Velazco on Osage Drive in November 2020, the KPD began an investigation that remains underway to date. In 2021, detectives secured charges […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: X-Treme Vigilance offers gun safety, permit classes
Al Tipton offers gun safety and permit classes every other Saturday. He is located at the Gun Rack, a business in Kingsport. Anyone 12 and above can take his gun safety class; however, to test for your carry permit, you must be six months away from your 21st birthday or older. If you can't make one of the classes, Tipton also offers private lessons.
Augusta Free Press
State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office investigating school bus bomb threat
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus driver received a bomb threat Thursday. According to the sheriff’s office, a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community received a call around 3:30 p.m. regarding an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb. The bus driver took […]
Comments / 0