Watch now: Fusion offers two locations for Kingsport to experience Tex-Mex, Asian foods

Meet the Finalists: Best Food Trucks in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – As part of ongoing Tri-Cities Best voting for the region’s best Food Truck, News Channel 11 has compiled more information on each of the four finalists picked by voters and their specialties. Alley Kat Phillies, Phillies and a few more Phillies — that’s what Alley Kat is known for. Whether it’s the classic […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hot dog hero: Wonder Dogs aims to focus on quality
KINGSPORT — Christina Hall’s kind of wonder dog dons mustard, ketchup and sometimes coleslaw rather than a cape and mask — but that doesn’t mean she wants to settle for anything less than super. “When you go to restaurants, you know when they have given up...
Food Truck Park opens in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol Food Truck Park had its grand opening Friday afternoon. The Bristol Food Truck Park offers a variety of food and treats from local trucks in the region. According to the food truck park’s Facebook page, at one point, they had close to 300 people in the park. “There is […]
Kingsport Times-News
Pet project: Girl Scouts use Bronze Award to promote animal adoption
KINGSPORT — For their Bronze Award project, three local Girl Scouts decided to “speak for those who can’t speak for themselves.”. Girl Scouts Bella Weatherly, Harper Curtis and Aleah Tyree tackled the task of educating residents of Kingsport and surrounding areas about full animal shelters and the role people can play in providing forever homes for some of the region’s furry friends.
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
Kingsport Times-News
Indie folk artist brings 'desire to connect with people' to Rogersville show
ROGERSVILLE — Indie folk artist Eli Lev will host a free performance of his music at Red Dog on Main this week. The show will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at the downtown taproom and eatery.
Kingsport Times-News
Today's your last chance to eat at McDonald's first Tri-Cities site (at least for a couple of months)
KINGSPORT — If you want one last Happy Meal, Big Mac, or apple pie from the Litz Manor Mickey D’s, you need to “get up and get away” today. I know a couple of things in that sentence might need translation for some readers. Mickey D’s is slang used by some for McDonald’s. The “some” I speak of seem to always be younger than me, if that’s any help.
Kingsport Times-News
Deadline approaching for applicants for Youth Business Fair at Covered Bridge Days
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest annual festival in Elizabethton, Covered Bridge Days, is still more than a month away, but one deadline is fast approaching. That deadline is for submitting applications to be a part of the Youth Business Fair, which will take place on the last day of the festival, Sunday, Sept. 25, from 1-4 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
Molly Walling to speak in Abingdon
ABINGDON — Bristol, Virginia, native Molly Walling will return home this weekend for her long-awaited visit in the Sunday with Friends’ program. Originally scheduled for last winter, Walling will speak Sunday, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library, the program is free and open to the public.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: X-Treme Vigilance offers gun safety, permit classes
Al Tipton offers gun safety and permit classes every other Saturday. He is located at the Gun Rack, a business in Kingsport. Anyone 12 and above can take his gun safety class; however, to test for your carry permit, you must be six months away from your 21st birthday or older. If you can't make one of the classes, Tipton also offers private lessons.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU ninth in nation among Fortune’s Best Online MSN Programs in 2022
East Tennessee State University ranks ninth in the nation among Fortune Education’s Best Online Master’s in Nursing (MSN) Programs in 2022. Recognizing that classrooms are “no longer physical but virtual,” Fortune Education aims to guide readers in “navigating this new, rich and somewhat overwhelming world of education.” Its rankings are developed and produced by its editorial staff.
Kingsport Times-News
New banners displayed in Downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — There are a bunch of bright new banners hanging above the streets and sidewalks of Downtown Elizabethton, thanks to the generosity of Carter County Bank. The bank purchased 80 additional banners for the downtown area as a gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton. The new designs add to the banners Carter County Bank sponsored last fall, totaling 160 rotating banner designs to beautify downtown. Banners can be seen above Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and Armed Forces Drive in the downtown district.
Father-daughter duo go on breakfast tour of the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It all started at a Waffle House. For Chad and Alysse Rowland, it was the beginning of a year-long journey that brought the two together as father and daughter before she officially left the nest. During a Waffle House birthday breakfast for Alysse’s brother in the fall of 2021, Chad […]
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City Back to School Bash a home run for community
GATE CITY — Children slid down slides and put on plastic firefighter helmets. Other kids got the chance to hop into an ambulance, touch a U.S. Army Humvee or climb atop a firetruck.
Kingsport Times-News
Things going smoothly for big September concerts in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — Things are on schedule and still going forward as planned for the first Covered Bridge Days Kickoff concerts, which will take place at Citizens Bank Stadium on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22., just before the start of Covered Bridge Days on Sept. 23. The concerts feature some...
Kingsport Times-News
Move Mountains clinic starts Monday in Wise County
WISE — The Health Wagon continues its two decades of free summer medical clinics starting Monday with the Move Mountains Medical Mission. This year’s clinic will be on an appointment-only basis from Aug. 15-24 at the Wise County Fairgrounds in order to protect patients, staff and volunteers from COVID-19 exposure.
Kingsport Times-News
Work continues to bridge over Boone Lake in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is advising motorists to continue to be mindful of lane reductions on U.S. Highway 11E/19W as work continues on the bridge over Boone Lake. Repair work at the site, which is located near Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park, will result in...
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Johnson City Public Library (Aug. 15-21)
JOHNSON CITY — Here’s a look at what’s on tap this week at the Johnson City Public Library (100 W. Millard St.). To register or check out upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library, visit jcpl.org/calendar. FOR CHILDREN.
Wise Co. Sheriff adds VR to training regime
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After a grant allowed for the purchase of a new Virtual Reality (VR) system, the Wise County Sheriff’s office is now incorporating the tech into their training program. According to a Facebook post, deputies will use a ChimeraXR virtual reality rig to experience training scenarios in real time. The system’s […]
Crown Laboratories breaks ground on new warehouse expansion
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City-based company Crown Laboratories held a ceremony Friday morning as company leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion. Crown Labs previously announced it planned to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, representing a $7.5 million investment. The warehouse will be separated from the main manufacturing facility by a breezeway. CEO […]
