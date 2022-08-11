ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Herald & Review

1 dead in I-39 crash near Wenona

WENONA — A St. Louis man is dead following a Friday afternoon four-vehicle crash near a construction zone on Interstate 39 outside of Wenona. A press release from Illinois State Police said troopers were called to the crash at 4:15 p.m. Friday on I-39 near the exit to Illinois Route 17, which is just south of Wenona.
Herald & Review

Capitol Recap: Illinois State Fair begins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The 2022 Illinois State Fair officially got underway Thursday, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of the main entrance to the fairgrounds. “As many of you know, the Illinois State Fair, one of my favorite events of...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois lays out $34B spending plan for roads, bridges, rail and transit

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Transportation on Friday laid out a $34.6 billion six-year spending plan for road, bridge, transit, rail, airport and port upkeep. It’s the latest multi-year plan backed by the state’s 2019 Rebuild Illinois bipartisan infrastructure law, which doubled the state’s motor fuel tax from 19 to 38 cents per gallon and scheduled it to grow with the rate of inflation. That measure also increased driving-related fees, redirected a portion of the state’s sales tax on motor fuel to the road fund and authorized borrowing to pay for construction projects.
ILLINOIS STATE
East Saint Louis, IL
Government
Herald & Review

Watch now: What to eat at the 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD — During the 11 days of the Illinois State Fair each August, calorie counts can be tossed out the window. Though it’s a celebration of the state’s robust agriculture industry, one of the fair’s biggest draws is the food. In total, more than 150 food vendors are featured at this year’s fair.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Rich Miller: Pritzker campaign goes all-out on Bailey claim

The ongoing uproar over Darren Bailey’s 2017 claim that the Holocaust “doesn’t even compare on a shadow” to the lives lost to abortion reminded me of a scene in an old movie called “A Bronx Tale.”. The claim Bailey made on Facebook exploded into view...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

California to become 1st state to offer free school lunch for all students

The days of forgetting your lunch money are gone — at least in California. The state’s department of education is implementing a Universal Meals Program for schoolchildren. Starting this school year, 2022-2023, all public school students can get free lunch and breakfast, according to the department’s website.
CALIFORNIA STATE

