ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

Retail Roundup: A 3-Day Fair Celebrating Everything Art and Modern Design

Spend a Weekend at WestEdge Design Fair and Artexpo Dallas. This September 16–18, the WestEdge Design Fair, previously exclusive to Los Angeles, is making its Dallas debut at the Dallas Market Hall, and it’s teaming up with Artexpo Dallas to provide patrons a weekend of immersion into the best of modern art and design.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Disc Golf Is Taking Off All Over Dallas

Unemployed and discouraged during the pandemic, Lewisville resident Devin “Dexter” Parish found a lifeline in the mental and physical discipline of disc golf. His enthusiasm for the sport led him to sell used discs on Facebook Marketplace, where he was so successful that he went on to open his own store online. He’s aware that not everyone gets it. “It’s not taken seriously. Golf is so prominent that it’s like, ‘Oh, well, disc golf is just a knockoff.’ ” But people are increasingly drawn to its accessibility: unlike traditional golf, which is in many ways a class signifier, it’s free to play. And while even kids can have fun hucking a disc, the deeper you go down the rabbit hole, the more technical and challenging it becomes, with professional tournaments held around the country and million-dollar endorsements at stake.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy