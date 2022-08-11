PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman will go to prison for nine years after pleading guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of her young daughter. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 20, received the sentence Friday — moved up in order to accommodate an upcoming birth of a baby that will be placed in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody. Vanduker’s other children are also in DCFS custody.

PEKIN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO