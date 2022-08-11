Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report
DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
Teen arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Four Arrested On Meth Charges In Taylorville
Four people have been arrested in Taylorville following complaints from citizens concerning narcotic traffic. 26-year-old Faith Lozier, 61-year-old Donald Lozier, 32-year-old William Simmons, and Ruth Lozier were all arrested for various charges of methamphetamine delivery and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. Other charges are expected to come. On...
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
WAND TV
Police: Man shot, killed in early morning shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -A 24-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, according to police. Decatur Police said, on Sunday at 3:50 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of W. Wood Street for a report of someone shot. When police arrived they said they found a 24-year-old man...
Herald & Review
Home invader who terrorized Decatur child gets 33 year sentence
DECATUR — The family of a Decatur child who had the barrel of a loaded gun shoved down his throat during a brutal series of home invasions spoke of their emotional trauma Thursday as one of the defendants was sentenced to 33 years in prison. Byron D. Theus, 22,...
WAND TV
Man sentenced to 44 years in prison for 2016 murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man found guilty for the 2016 shooting death of Alaysia Bennett was sentenced to 44 years in prison on Friday. According to court records, Demarco Jones, 30, was convicted of first degree murder and armed robbery on June 10. Jones appeared in court on Friday...
Herald & Review
Decatur police make an arrest after downtown Decatur vandalism
DECATUR — A suspect was taken into custody on Friday for vandalizing areas of downtown Decatur. According to a news release, the Decatur Police Department began receiving reports of vandalism at approximately 5:35 a.m. Friday in the downtown area. During their investigation, the suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident, was...
WAND TV
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
1470 WMBD
Woman goes to prison for involuntary manslaughter of infant daughter
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman will go to prison for nine years after pleading guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of her young daughter. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 20, received the sentence Friday — moved up in order to accommodate an upcoming birth of a baby that will be placed in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody. Vanduker’s other children are also in DCFS custody.
WAND TV
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
WAND TV
Man shot in the knee while driving in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
wmay.com
Teen Victim Of Fatal Springfield Shooting Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the teenager who was fatally shot in Springfield this week. 16-year-old Shawntel Howze, Jr. died Wednesday night, shortly after being shot in the head during an incident in the 22-hundred block of East Cedar. Another person was also wounded, but those injuries were not life-threatening.
Central Illinois Proud
Two teenage murder-for-hire suspects plead not guilty
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Two of the four teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw each pleaded not guilty to nine charges on Thursday. In the amended complaints, Andre Street, 17, and Nathaniel Maloney, 18, were each charged with two additional counts of first-degree murder. Street and...
advantagenews.com
Meth dealer sentenced in Macoupin County
A Girard man’s headed to prison for supplying methamphetamine to others in Macoupin County. State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison announced Friday afternoon that 50-year-old Joseph Greear faces up to eleven years and six months behind bars, and won’t be eligible for parole until the end of 2027. Unlawful...
Herald & Review
Decatur police respond to motorcycle crash
DECATUR — Decatur Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash early Friday morning that sent the driver to the hospital. According to Sgt. Shawn Guenther, officers arrived at 12:21 a.m. Friday to the northside of the 22nd Street bridge to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle. "A dark blue,...
