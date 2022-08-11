Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
After Extradition To Dyer County, Murder Suspect Held Without Bond
Dyer County, Tenn.–Murder suspect David Swift has been extradited back to Dyer County and is being held without bond in the Dyer County Jail. Swift was arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Mark Hayes on a charge of Premeditated First Degree Murder of his former wife over a decade ago.
wtva.com
VIDEO: Third arrest made in Lee County Homiside
The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 08/11/22 – 08/12/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 08/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County
ON MONDAY, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASED INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC PERTAINING TO THE ARSON OF A BUSINESS IN THE COOLEY'S CORNER COMMUNITY IN WESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. NUMEROUS TIPS WERE RECEIVED FROM THE PUBLIC WHICH LEAD TO A SUSPECT BEING IDENTIFIED AND CHARGED. ON THURSDAY, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EXECUTED AN ARREST WARRANT ON CHRISTOPHER LYNN JORDAN, 42, OF THE CENTRAL HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. JORDAN IS CHARGED WITH ARSON IN THE 2ND DEGREE, BURGLARY IN THE 3RD DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN THE 1ST DEGREE, THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE 4TH DEGREE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN THE 2ND DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. JORDAN WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $49,000 BOND.
WBBJ
New City of Jackson flag unveiled
JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
bobgermanylaw.com
Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision
Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend during argument, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted murder and other crimes after allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument. On Aug. 4, officers with the Covington Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Hill Avenue after receiving a call about a woman that had been shot in her home.
MLGW employee killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
Kait 8
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
millington-news.com
Public Safety August 11, 2022
Christina M. Baker, of Munford, was charged with reckless endangerment, sentenced to 6 months probation, amended to consent to reckless endangerment; probation/diversion; $2,500 fine plus cost, paid up front, probation fees must be paid prior to August 1, 2022- completed diversion and dismissed Aug. 2, 2022, charge total cost $2,662;
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Covington Leader
North Covington Dollar General temporarily shut down by city over ‘life safety issues’
Shoppers expecting to pop into the North Covington Dollar General will have to go elsewhere for the time being. On Friday morning, Covington Fire Chief Richard Griggs confirmed the store was closed by the fire marshal for life safety issues. He said the fire department received seven different complaints about...
Fox News
