Dyer County, TN

wtva.com

VIDEO: Third arrest made in Lee County Homiside

The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
WBBJ

Family remembers Chiquita Stanley, who was killed in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An overnight shooting in Bolivar left a woman dead. We spoke with the family of the woman killed in the shooting, and they say their loved one will be deeply missed. Tuesday morning, the Bolivar Police Department responded to the 200 block of East Jefferson Street...
BOLIVAR, TN
radio7media.com

Suspect Arrested for Arson in Lauderdale County

ON MONDAY, THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RELEASED INFORMATION TO THE PUBLIC PERTAINING TO THE ARSON OF A BUSINESS IN THE COOLEY'S CORNER COMMUNITY IN WESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. NUMEROUS TIPS WERE RECEIVED FROM THE PUBLIC WHICH LEAD TO A SUSPECT BEING IDENTIFIED AND CHARGED. ON THURSDAY, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EXECUTED AN ARREST WARRANT ON ​CHRISTOPHER LYNN JORDAN, 42, OF THE CENTRAL HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. JORDAN IS CHARGED WITH ARSON IN THE 2ND DEGREE, BURGLARY IN THE 3RD DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN THE 1ST DEGREE, THEFT OF PROPERTY IN THE 4TH DEGREE, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN THE 2ND DEGREE, AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. JORDAN WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $49,000 BOND.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

New City of Jackson flag unveiled

JACKSON, Tenn. — New city flag unveiled. According to information, from the City of Jackson, the city now has a new flag. The design winning artist of the new flag, Kris Stewart, accompanied Mayor Scott Conger on stage at the unveiling ceremony. The newly designed flag was unveiled at...
JACKSON, TN
bobgermanylaw.com

Tippah Co, MS - Henry Holt Killed in Hwy 72 Collision

Tippah Co, MS (August 13, 2022) - A two-vehicle collision in Tippah County on the morning of Saturday, August 6th resulted in the death of a man from Tennessee. An official from the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the head-on crash took place on Highway 72 when a westbound pick-up truck collided with an eastbound SUV.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WREG

MLGW employee killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job in Millington Thursday afternoon. MLGW said Michael Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004. The accident happened inside the new Barrett Oaks Subdivision off Raleigh-Millington Road. The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time. A plumber also working inside […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Kait 8

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
millington-news.com

Public Safety August 11, 2022

Christina M. Baker, of Munford, was charged with reckless endangerment, sentenced to 6 months probation, amended to consent to reckless endangerment; probation/diversion; $2,500 fine plus cost, paid up front, probation fees must be paid prior to August 1, 2022- completed diversion and dismissed Aug. 2, 2022, charge total cost $2,662;
MILLINGTON, TN
neareport.com

45 arrested in Paragould joint operation

Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
PARAGOULD, AR
Facebook
Fox News

Fox News

