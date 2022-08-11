Read full article on original website
Neon Lilly adds Eurasian cuisine to Huntsville Restaurant Week
Cultural cuisine is a concept that thrives during Huntsville Restaurant Week, and for some, it allows them to share their signature ethnic dishes.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Restaurant Week is underway
This year more than 70 restaurants are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week. It's the largest number of participants ever. Offbeat Coffee Studio owner Kyle Husband spoke with WAAY31 on what this week means to him and how they plan to stand out this year. "We really strive to serve the...
New Christmas tradition coming to Ditto Landing
From Dec. 2 - Dec. 31, community members will have the opportunity to buy a tree at the Tree Farm, visit the indoor holiday miniature train display at Santa's Depot, take a stroll through Christmas Card Lane, along with other activities.
Diversicare hosting Monday job fair at Huntsville Career Center
Looking for a job in the medical field? An upcoming job fair will fill open positions with Diversicare across Huntsville and Madison County.
Kids to Love is ‘Over the Edge’ with rappelling fundraiser
What's one way you can face your fears while simultaneously helping to improve the lives of local children? Kids to Love has the answer!
Thirsty Turtle, iconic Huntsville dive bar, closes; owner says temporary
It was a packed house Wednesday night at The Thirsty Turtle. Word had gotten out among regulars here and friends of the staff this beloved, long-running dive-bar was closing down, effective last night. Deanna Wolf, daughter of Marilyn VerMeer, the bar’s long-time owner who died recently at age 73, tells AL.com the closure is temporary.
Alabama woman stands 3 hours on 1 leg to get Morgan Wallen, Hardy to sign prosthetic
Jerica Frazier is back on two feet after having to stand on only one for three hours this weekend. That may sound like a nightmare to some, but for Frazier, it was well worth the effort.
100 free things to do in Huntsville this fall
Huntsville Parks and Recreation is showcasing 100 free activities to enjoy among the cooler weather and changing leaves.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate
DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
WAFF
Have you heard of the obedient flower?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The sun is finally out after a rainy week in north Alabama. If you’re looking to get out and smell the roses, or any other flower for that matter, Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical is telling us all about the Obedient Flower! Find out why the plant has such a particular name.
Huntsville Restaurant Week begins with some big flavor
From historic city favorites to up-and-coming establishments, over 70 eateries are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week.
WAAY-TV
Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville
Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
WAFF
David Parham, aka Huntsville adventurer, shares his favorite spots to get outside
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Surrounded by rolling hills on the outskirts of the Appalachian Mountain, north Alabama is a great place to get outdoors. David Parham is known as Huntsville Adventurer on social media where he shares his favorite hiking spots in the area, great places to get outside and everything in-between.
Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
WAAY-TV
Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
After 94 years, local hardware store set to close its doors
Lewter Hardware opened in downtown Huntsville in 1928. After more than 90 years of serving the community, the family business will close its doors on October 8.
Taylor Haynes, Alabama mother found dead in woods, was ‘a beautiful person inside and out’
As the investigation into the death of Hartselle resident Taylor Haynes, 25, continues, friends and relatives remembered her for her contagious laugh, love for animals and the selflessness she displayed by helping those around her. Haynes’ body was discovered Thursday by Morgan County authorities in a wooded area in Trinity...
Body found in field near Governors Drive
Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a field off Seminole Drive near Governors Drive in Huntsville on Friday.
Alabama reaches 20,000 deaths from COVID-19
Just over 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic began more than two years ago.
