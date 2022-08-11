ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Huntsville Restaurant Week is underway

This year more than 70 restaurants are participating in Huntsville Restaurant Week. It's the largest number of participants ever. Offbeat Coffee Studio owner Kyle Husband spoke with WAAY31 on what this week means to him and how they plan to stand out this year. "We really strive to serve the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX54 News

Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center awaiting its fate

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur's Carrie Matthews Center may soon be just another part of River City history. Clarence Holmes, a lifelong Decatur resident, says, "When it opened, we played morning, noon and night every day. That was a great group of people that came down to play all the time. All the staff was great." Holmes was born and raised in Decatur and has been coming to this rec center since he was 12 years old. He's now 67.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Have you heard of the obedient flower?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The sun is finally out after a rainy week in north Alabama. If you’re looking to get out and smell the roses, or any other flower for that matter, Matt Candeias from Huntsville Botanical is telling us all about the Obedient Flower! Find out why the plant has such a particular name.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Slim Chickens opening in Huntsville

Huntsville is getting its own piece of Slim Chickens. A new location of the restaurant is set to open Aug. 15 at 11594 Memorial Parkway South. It joins two other Madison County locations. Both of those are in the city of Madison. All three are owned by experienced restaurateurs Alan Renfroe and Dana Price of Legends Development LLC.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Pair of earthquakes shake North Alabama

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) says two earthquakes hit North Alabama within hours of each other. The first was in Stevenson along the Tennessee River near the Highway 117 bridge. The 1.9 magnitude quake happened at 7:51 p.m. Friday night. See more details HERE. The second was a 2.7...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
