ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona, AZ

Arizona city to pay homeowners not to use their properties as Airbnbs

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269ZZo_0hDjO9LS00

Leaders in one Arizona city are going to pay homeowners not to put their houses on sites like Airbnb and VRBO.

It isn’t because they want tourists to stop coming to Sedona. It’s because there isn’t enough housing for local workers who need long-term leases, KPNX reported.

Sedona City Council approved $240,000 to be used as stipends paid to homeowners to keep the houses from becoming short-term vacation rentals and instead rent them to people who are working in the area, KSAZ reported.

The city will pay $3,000 for a single bedroom, a studio will bring in $6,000, all the way to $10,000 for a 3-bedroom house under the Rent Local program, KPNX reported.

There are rules for homeowners and renters if they use the program.

Renters must work for a Sedona business for at least 30 days with at least 30 hours a week. Retirees and disabled residents can also be part of the program, which will run for at least a year or until the money runs out, KPNX reported.

City officials say there isn’t enough affordable housing in Sedona with almost 15% of the housing considered short-term rentals, KSAZ reported.

“You’d be really hard pressed to find anything for rent under $2,000,” Sedona Housing Director Shannon Boone told KPNX. “With gas prices rising, we can’t keep expecting people to live an hour away.”

But not all agree with the plan to pay property owners to stay away from Airbnb and VRBO.

One owner, who did not give his name to KPNX said that he’d consider it if the city gave him $6,000 a month because that is what he makes on average by offering his home as a vacation rental. Others live in their homes part-time so a long-term lease is not an option for them, KSAZ reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Florence Spyrow out as CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare

Northern Arizona Healthcare announced today, Friday, Aug. 12, a change in NAH leadership, according to a press release. Florence “Flo” Spyrow has “stepped down as the system president and chief executive officer.”. Following this decision, Josh Tinkle, NAH Chief Operating Officer, has been named acting CEO by...
SEDONA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
Sedona, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
State
Arizona State
Sedona, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Sedona, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
prescottenews.com

Arizona State Senate LD-1 Race Decided

The unofficial final results in the Arizona State Senate LD-1 race are in. Ken Bennett has won by 256 votes over Steve Zipperman. Technically this result is unofficial until the Yavapai County Board of Supervisor does a canvass of the results on Monday. However, all votes have been counted. There have no changes in the vote totals since Wednesday evening.
ARIZONA STATE
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
6K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy