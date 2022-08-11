Read full article on original website
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Used to Be Famous. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Ed Skrein and Leo Long. I Used to Be Famous follows Vince (Skrein), a former boy band star who's now "alone and desperate."
Dumplings mania activated. Watch the trailer for Season 2 of 'The Bucket List'
Who makes the best dumplings in L.A.? Jenn Harris explores soup dumplings, gyoza, mandu and more from around the world.
An MGM Movie Short from 1949 Shows a Very Different Michigan
Rabbitholes. I love them, and I found myself in another one. I was watching an old movie on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and after it ended, it filled with a movie short, sometimes called a travelogue. "Calling on Michigan" is one in a series from MGM TravelTalks. These shorts were fillers shown at movie theatres back in the day, much like now they show commercials and previews. But remember, in 1949, when this TravelTalks short was produced, hardly anyone had a TV set, so this was a way for many people to see things they might not otherwise be able to see.
Vote on the 'Top 7 @ 7' songs with Rob + Holly
Audacy’s Rob + Holly are bringing the biggest Country songs to our airwaves each weeknight, and they’re letting you pick the playlist on all your favorite Audacy Country stations nationwide.
Tyrrell Winston Presents 'Tiger Stripes' at Cranbrook Art Museum
The Detroit-based artist’s first solo museum exhibition. Tyrrell Winston has been quietly perfecting his game. Well-known for his gridded assemblages made of found basketballs, the Detroit-based artist has ventured across a number of new studies, including collectible editions, large-scale paintings, along with a custom Reebok Question Mid and Club C 85.
