Bobby Marks predicts Sixers' James Harden to be top 3 in MVP voting

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the more talked about teams in the league as the result of an intriguing roster led by Joel Embiid and James Harden heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Sixers signed helpful players that improved the depth around the star duo, and the expectation is the Sixers will be back in the race for the Eastern Conference crown. To do that, they need the version of Harden that won an MVP award with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks had a bold prediction about The Beard:

Marks: I think we’re going to be talking about James Harden in the top three when we talk about MVP conversation this year. I’m not saying he’s winning it. Tim Bontemps: If James Harden is in the top three of MVP, where do you have Philly finishing in the East? Marks: They’re going to the conference finals. … I have them and Boston in the conference finals. I think this is a redemption year. I think the contract year for Harden and that player option, giving back all that money here. I think you’re gonna run into a situation where when you add PJ Tucker and Danuel House. All of it’s going to be dependent on Joel Embiid’s health, of course, but I think we’re going to see the Houston version of James Harden in Philadelphia.

Harden and the Sixers will have a great deal of pressure on them when the season opens. The additions they made have the team’s eyes set on the NBA Finals and a Larry O’Brien trophy as they are going all-in with this current group.