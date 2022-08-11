ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Bobby Marks predicts Sixers' James Harden to be top 3 in MVP voting

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CHJKB_0hDjMylU00
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the more talked about teams in the league as the result of an intriguing roster led by Joel Embiid and James Harden heading into the 2022-23 season.

The Sixers signed helpful players that improved the depth around the star duo, and the expectation is the Sixers will be back in the race for the Eastern Conference crown. To do that, they need the version of Harden that won an MVP award with the Houston Rockets.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks had a bold prediction about The Beard:

Marks: I think we’re going to be talking about James Harden in the top three when we talk about MVP conversation this year. I’m not saying he’s winning it.

Tim Bontemps: If James Harden is in the top three of MVP, where do you have Philly finishing in the East?

Marks: They’re going to the conference finals. … I have them and Boston in the conference finals. I think this is a redemption year. I think the contract year for Harden and that player option, giving back all that money here. I think you’re gonna run into a situation where when you add PJ Tucker and Danuel House. All of it’s going to be dependent on Joel Embiid’s health, of course, but I think we’re going to see the Houston version of James Harden in Philadelphia.

Harden and the Sixers will have a great deal of pressure on them when the season opens. The additions they made have the team’s eyes set on the NBA Finals and a Larry O’Brien trophy as they are going all-in with this current group.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Danuel House
Person
Joel Embiid
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nba Finals#Mvp#Eastern Conference#Espn
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley calls out ESPN over slight

Patrick Beverley is probably about to post somebody up in the ESPN graphics department. The Utah Jazz guard called out ESPN over a perceived slight on Friday. The network aired a graphic of 12 notable players who can become free agents in 2023, naming six as NBA All-Star caliber and the other six as starter caliber. Nowhere to be found though was the ex-All-Defensive Teamer Beverley.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
All 76ers

Mock Trade Shows How Sixers Could Possibly Land Kevin Durant

It’s been a couple of months since Kevin Durant told the Brooklyn Nets he wants out. Despite signing an extension just a year ago, Durant is unhappy with the progress of his team and skeptical about its future. Therefore, he wants a fresh start. One would think Brooklyn would have it easy finding a ...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy