Lenawee County, MI

wtvbam.com

Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
JEROME, MI
WTOL 11

Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
WOWO News

Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County

Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
Lenawee County, MI
Lenawee County, MI
Addison, MI
Lenawee County, MI
WLNS

Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash

LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
LANSING, MI
MLive

Crews battle back-to-back fires at 2 Jackson homes

JACKSON, MI – Jackson firefighters were busy Sunday night battling one house fire then being called to another while still on scene. Fire crews were called at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14, to a two-story home in the 900 block of Williams Street in Jackson for a report of a fire, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide. The Michigan State Police said troopers were called to investigate shots fired on Opel Drive in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday. Troopers said they found a 26-year-old woman who was killed. A...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Dryer fire injures man, destroys home near Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A suspected dryer malfunction injured a man and led to the destruction of his home near Jackson early Thursday, police said. At about 3:01 a.m. Aug. 11, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety received a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of Donnely Road, east of Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WTOL 11

Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
WTOL 11

One person dead Thursday night after Sandusky County crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed on person in Sandusky County Thursday night. The fatal crash occurred on County Road 32, just south of County Road 11 in Scott Township and was reported around 8 p.m. This was just west of Lakota High School.
Fox17

Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
13abc.com

Woman in the hospital after crash Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns near Byrne. It happened around 11 pm. Saturday. Police on scene tell 13abc a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital. They say no one saw the crash happen, so they’re still looking into what led up to the crash.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

