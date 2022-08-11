Read full article on original website
State police investigate Calhoun Co. electrical wire thefts
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating irrigation wire thefts that spanned over several days.
wtvbam.com
Jerome man lodged in Hillsdale County Jail on homicide charge
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Jerome man is in the Hillsdale County Jail after he was arrested in connection with the alleged homicide of a woman early Saturday morning. The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Few details have been released about the shooting at the suspects...
Crash in south Toledo neighborhood takes the life of 28-year-old woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old Toledo woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a tree in a south Toledo neighborhood on Saturday night. A Toledo police traffic crash report says that Ashley Parker was driving west on Heatherdowns Blvd. near Brierheath Ave. when she went off the right side of the road.
WOWO News
Man accused of trespassing shot in Paulding County
Paulding County, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man accused of trespassing was shot Saturday morning. Deputies were called to the 14200 block of Road 232 in Cecil in Emerald Township on a report of a trespassing complaint at 7:47 a.m. When they arrived, they learned that a man had been shot by the property owner.
Lansing Twp. Police investigating car vs bike crash
LANSING TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Township Police Department is investigating a crash on Waverly and Saginaw Highway. Police told 6 News that officers responded to reports of a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Upon arrival, officers found that a bicycle and car had crashed into each other. Initial investigation revealed that a […]
Crews battle back-to-back fires at 2 Jackson homes
JACKSON, MI – Jackson firefighters were busy Sunday night battling one house fire then being called to another while still on scene. Fire crews were called at about 11:30 p.m. Aug. 14, to a two-story home in the 900 block of Williams Street in Jackson for a report of a fire, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
Witness: Driver tried hitting people at Battle Creek Meijer
Investigators believe the man accused of hitting and killing 65-year-old Sandy Villarreal at an Oshtemo Walmart on Tuesday also tried attacking people at a Battle Creek Meijer the day before.
Woman killed, man arrested in Hillsdale County shooting
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A woman is dead and man suspected in the murder is in jail following a Friday night shooting, police said. At about 10 p.m. Aug. 12, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of shots fired in the 11000 block of Opel Drive in Somerset Township, northeast Hillsdale County.
WILX-TV
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide. The Michigan State Police said troopers were called to investigate shots fired on Opel Drive in Somerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday. Troopers said they found a 26-year-old woman who was killed. A...
Dryer fire injures man, destroys home near Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A suspected dryer malfunction injured a man and led to the destruction of his home near Jackson early Thursday, police said. At about 3:01 a.m. Aug. 11, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety received a report of a structure fire in the 1600 block of Donnely Road, east of Jackson.
MSP investigating after boat is stolen in Stockbridge
Michigan State Police are investigating after a boat and a trailer were stolen in Stockbridge.
Police identify man killed in Hillsdale County electrocution
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a 28-year-old man killed by a downed power line in Hillsdale County. Derreck John Michael Dobbs, of Jonesville, was found dead Tuesday, Aug. 9, by Michigan State Police troopers, who were responding to assist Jonesville city firefighters in the 2000 block of Chicago Road, northeast of Jonesville.
67-Year-Old Addison Man Killed In A Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Lenawee County (Lenawee County, MI)
Officials are investigating a fatal crash that killed an Addison man in Lenawee County Wednesday. The single-vehicle crash happened on Southard Highway on Burton Road in [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
Two Defiance residents killed in single-car accident Wednesday
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — Two Defiance residents were killed in a single-car crash on Wednesday around 6 p.m. The Henry County Sherriff's Office was alerted to the crash at 6:27 p.m. and were assisted by the Florida/Flatrock Volunteer Fire Department, Napoleon Fire & Rescue and Henry County Coroner Dr. Melinda Fritz M.D.
One person dead Thursday night after Sandusky County crash
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed on person in Sandusky County Thursday night. The fatal crash occurred on County Road 32, just south of County Road 11 in Scott Township and was reported around 8 p.m. This was just west of Lakota High School.
Woman in crash that killed 2 Make-A-Wish bicyclists faces additional charges
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving while intoxicated in a crash that killed two Make-A-Wish bicyclists is facing additional charges of reckless driving and injuring other riders. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, was initially charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death in...
Fox17
Battle Creek intersection reopens after crash
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek intersection has reopened after being closed due to a crash. Calhoun County dispatchers say the crash happened at Van Buren Street and Capital Avenue. We're told a separate crash occurred in the same area hours later. This story is developing and will...
13abc.com
Woman in the hospital after crash Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is in the hospital after a crash on Heatherdowns near Byrne. It happened around 11 pm. Saturday. Police on scene tell 13abc a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital. They say no one saw the crash happen, so they’re still looking into what led up to the crash.
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash in St. Joseph Co.
A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County on Wednesday, deputies said.
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Two-Car Crash On U.S. 127 (Jackson, MI)
Jackson County reported a two-car crash in the U.S. 127 Wednesday morning. The crash resulted in the hospitalization of three people. The crash happened on the Highway near Wetherby Road in Sutherneastern Jackson County. A Southbound White Kia Soul entered the [..]
