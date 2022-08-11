ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg City Schools offering all students free meals this year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools wants to make sure all students are fed this year. School officials announced on Thursday that all schools in the division will be providing students with free nutritious meals each day as part of the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. This...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River

Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
City
Appomattox, VA
Appomattox, VA
Education
wfxrtv.com

Search continues in Craig Co. for man wanted on traffic-related charges

UPDATE 10:20 a.m. (8/14/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has updated WFXR News on the search for the man wanted in another county by Virginia State Police. Authorities say the man wanted for traffic violations out of Botetourt County was last seen wearing camo pants and a blue fleece-type jacket at approximately 6:36 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 15-19

Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will perform various activities throughout the district to include, but are not limited to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Former Pittsylvania County supervisor dead at 79

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People on the Southside are mourning the loss of a prominent leader in the community. Former Pittsylvania County Supervisor Coy Harville died of cancer on Tuesday. Harville served for 20 years as a supervisor representing the Westover District. He stepped down in 2015 from...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Crews respond to fire in Crozet community

UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
CROZET, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Appomattox Middle School
WDBJ7.com

Inmates, staff at Pittsylvania Co. jail facilities temporarily relocated

(WDBJ) - The inmates and staff and Pittsylvania County jail facilities were temporarily relocated to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail this week after an electrical issue. No injuries were sustained, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Pittsylvania County Maintenance Department identified the electrical issue and...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Police say body found in Rivanna River

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
smithmountainlake.com

New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County

A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
THAXTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg arsonist sentenced to prison with most time suspended

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to a series of arsons in Lynchburg has been sentenced. Brennan Thornhill’s plea came in court March 9. The Lynchburg man had been charged with maliciously setting fire to wood, fence, grass, straw or similar material capable of spreading fire on land, as well as arson involving a vehicle.
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
UV Cavalier Daily

Return of seagrass in Virginia waterways inspires environmental research

Since 2001, seagrass meadows have been gradually returning to Virginia waterways for the first time in over 65 years, which has inspired research on its environmental impact, including greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration. The University-operated Coastal Research Center and Nitrogen Working Group are exploring how to reduce such emissions...
VIRGINIA STATE
touropia.com

12 Best Cities in Virginia to Live and Visit

The first state to be settled in 1607, Virginia has a rich history, culture and heritage to delve into lots of spellbinding scenery. This makes it a fabulous place to live, visit and vacation with all its small towns and cities offering up something new, old and interesting to enjoy.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg killing pleads guilty after jury deadlocks

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a 2019 killing in Lynchburg has pleaded guilty, four months after a jury deadlocked during trial deliberations in his case. Devon Bailey offered the plea August 8 to Voluntary Manslaughter in connection with the December 2019 killing of Darius Saunders, Jr. He was sentenced on that charge and a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon, but as he was 15 years old at the time of the killing, he has been committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice as a Serious Offender until he is 21 years old.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy