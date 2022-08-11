Read full article on original website
Find FUN Things In Illinois And Iowa This Week In The QuadCities.com FUN10!
Looking for some FUN things to do over the next week in Illinois and Iowa, Quad-Cities?. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to...
Wine Walk strolls into Village of East Davenport
The Village of East Davenport Wine Walk will be 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Village of East Davenport. Visitors can stop by one of the three outside tents at the Historic International Fire Station, Lagomarcino’s, or in front of the Village Theater. Get a wristband and commemorative 2022 Wine Walk Wine Glass with your $25 cash donation, pick up a map of more than 25 participating businesses, and listen to live music by five bands.
QCSO announces security checks for Riverfront Pops
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra (QCSO) has announced security checks for everyone attending the QCBT Riverfront Pops presentation of “The Music of Elton John” on August 20 at 7:30 p.m. at LeClaire Park in Davenport. To ensure a safe and fun evening for everyone, all patrons must follow these precautions and should factor that into […]
QC welcomes ‘Bend’ new market
There’s a new market coming to the Quad Cities! The Bend XPO in East Moline will host “Market at The Bend” every Saturday in September and October from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Vendors of all types are welcome to display their products for sale. The Bend XPO is located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. […]
Midwest Monster Fest next month postponed to 2023
Due to some unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances, the next edition of Midwest Monster Fest — previously scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at East Moline’s Rust Belt — must be postponed until 2023, according to the event’s Facebook page. “This decision was not an easy one, but rather...
Daiquiri Factory Closes Its Rock Island Location
After 18 years of serving up daiquiris in the District of Rock Island, the Daiquiri Factory has officially closed its doors. Before you get sad about the fact that you won't be able to get their delicious daiquiris, don't forget they have their new location in Davenport that also serves food. You can see exclusive photos of the new location below.
WATCH: QC Balloon Festival thrills crowd despite winds
Winds may have grounded the big balloons Saturday at this year’s Quad Cities Balloon Festival, but there was plenty to keep everyone entertained. Inflatable attractions, food vendors, a car show and music were on hand for the large crowd to enjoy at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Tethered balloon rides were very popular in the late afternoon when the winds died down as a large line quickly formed with riders eager to take to the wild blue yonder.
Galesburg offers residential paint recycling program
The City of Galesburg is offering a residential paint recycling drop-off program to provide a convenient method for environmentally friendly disposal of unused paint. This year’s Residential Paint Recycling Drop-off program will take place on the third Saturday of the month from May until September. The August event will be held on Saturday, August 20, […]
Little league families call foul over racist photos
Update: We originally misidentified the team involved in this story. OurQuadCities.com regrets the error. What should’ve been a fun season for Davenport’s 14U Babe Ruth Team ended in disappointment as racist photos were air-dropped to players’ phones. Local 4’s Eric Olsen has their story.
Parking restrictions start August 15 at Riverside Park
The City of Muscatine has announced parking restrictions for Riverside Park, starting Monday. Up to 15 parking spots along the north side of the parking strip east of the Papoose Creek Lift Station will be unavailable for public parking from August 15 through at least September 4. The parking spots will be used as a […]
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect for strong storms possible this afternoon and evening. Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with ways to help children in need. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
‘American Pickers’ Fans Weigh in on Robbie Wolfe’s ‘Farm Life’ Pics
Robbie Wolfe of American Pickers has been receiving a lot of criticism about being on the show but that takes a backseat here. Speaking of backseats, Wolfe is showing off a car that he’s had in storage. For him, this is a reflection of what he calls “farm life” in the caption. Fans are having their own reactions to seeing this sweet ride. We’ll get to those in a minute but let’s look at what Wolfe is writing here about this old car.
Government Bridge closure Aug. 20
The Government Bridge on the Rock Island Arsenal will be closed for required cleaning on Saturday, August 20 from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. This closure affects all vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Appropriate signs will be used to direct traffic during the closure.
Vandalism 'indefinitely' closes Muscatine Skate Park
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine Parks and Recreation on Friday, Aug. 12 closed Muscatine Skate Park to the public until further notice due to vandalism. The skate park is located inside Musser Park. According to the City of Muscatine, staff discovered the vandalism at the park on Friday morning. Cinder blocks were found concreted to the ground inside the park, and a parking block from its parking lot was placed on top.
Milan Harvest Festival returns on Labor Day Weekend
The Rock Island-Milan Little League, in collaboration with the Village of Milan, will host the Milan Harvest Festival on Labor Day weekend at Camden Park in Milan. In addition to a variety of carnival rides and games, there will be food vendors, live music, a beer garden, craft fair/farmer’s market, exhibitor’s area, disc golf tournament, and fireworks, a news release says.
A Davenport Golf Course Has Cosmic Golf And It Looks So Awesome
People think golf can be boring. As a golfer myself, I find joy in shanking the ball for a couple of hours on a hot summer day. But for those who want to give golf a try, maybe hit some golf balls without all of the boring stuff, or golfers who want to add a little flare to the game, a Davenport golf course is offering cosmic golf on the weekends and it looks like a blast.
Aquatic Center announces end-of-season hours
The Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department is wrapping up yet another fun and safe summer with the Muscatine Aquatic Center adjusting operating hours in August and September to accommodate for staffing shortages leading up to the new school year. The Muscatine Aquatic Center will reduce open hours as follows:. August...
Martina McBride, August 25
Thursday, August 25, 8 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. A country-music singing/songwriting legend with 14 Grammy nominations to her name, Martina McBride brings her eagerly awaited national tour to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on August 25, the neo-traditionalist talent beloved for smash hits including "Independence Day," "Blessed," and "Concrete Angel."
Open for Business: Brimfield Hardware
BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties. “We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye. For the...
