ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper proposes to pay $82M over failed Rock Hill practice facility

By Associated Press
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMOi5_0hDjM6cr00

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company has promised to pay more than $82 million to creditors over an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan proposed Thursday.

The plan would require approval from courts and creditors.

GT Real Estate Holdings, a Delaware limited liability company, announced Thursday it has filed a comprehensive plan of reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Under the terms of the plan, GTRE would resolve claims by paying $60.5 million in cash funded into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors, $21.1 million to York County and $20 million or more to the City of Rock Hill.

PANTHERS TRAINING CAMP:Here's how Rock Hill's loss could be Spartanburg, Wofford's gain.

CAROLINA PANTHERS:NFL's Carolina Panthers host defending AAAAA state champions Gaffney in joint practice

Earlier, DT Sports Holding, LLC, a Tepper entity, previously funded $20 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

The development of the Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800 million practice facility — which would have served as the team's headquarters — fell apart after highly-publicized disputes between Tepper and the City of Rock Hill and York County.

Tepper invested more than $175 million into the half-built practice facility, which is located about 25 miles south of the team’s current downtown stadium and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina before construction shut down.

“This plan reflects GTRE’s promise to expeditiously resolve all claims and make payments to its creditors, including to York County and the City of Rock Hill," according to a statement released by GT Real Estate Holdings. "GTRE now has a clear path to emerge from bankruptcy made possible by substantial commitments from DT Sports Holding, which has made available to GTRE more than $82 million in cash in an effort to bring this process to an orderly and equitable conclusion.

"GTRE believes that the plan is in the best interests of its creditors and anticipates that a hearing to consider approval of the plan will occur in October of this year.”

The Carolina Panthers returned to Wofford College's football practice fields in Spartanburg for the 27th time on July 27.

The Panthers hosted 12 training camp practices that were free and open to the public at Gibbs Stadium.

The final Panthers Camp practice took place Wednesday, Aug. 10.

A Fan Fest will take place today, Aug. 11, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal contributed to this article.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

A North Carolina city hired a Black town manager. Then its entire police force resigned.

Less than a week after the entire police department in Kenly, N.C., announced its resignation, citing a “toxic” and “hostile” work environment, elected officials from the town of about 2,000 residents have gone silent on a plan for law enforcement moving forward. The July 20 mass resignation of the department’s police chief, four full-time officers and two town clerks, who are all white, came less than two months after the town hired a new town manager, who is Black, leaving many critics to question whether race was at the core of the department’s sudden collapse.
KENLY, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
State
Delaware State
Rock Hill, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Football
Rock Hill, SC
Business
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Business
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Football
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Tepper
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

There is no secret that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Along with Florida and South Carolina, the beautiful state of North Carolina attracts lots of American families every year thanks to its pristine beaches. And it case you have already been to North Carolina a lot of times and feel like there aren't beaches left for you to explore, I have put together a list of three amazing but underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These beautiful beaches might not be as well-known as other places in North Carolina but they are definitely worth visiting. Once you visit them once, you'll want to go back for more. Here are the three gorgeous but underrated beaches in North Carolina that made it on this list:
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Spartanburg Herald-Journal

2K+
Followers
560
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy