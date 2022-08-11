Read full article on original website
Related
Death Cross Looms Over Kinder Morgan Investors
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Kinder Morgan KMI. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Salesforce Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce. Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 19 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.
Confluent 10% Owner Trades $1.03M In Company Stock
Chetan Puttagunta, 10% Owner at Confluent CFLT, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of Confluent. The total transaction amounted to $1,029,856.
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking At Coinbase Global's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global COIN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
DISH Network DISH - P/E: 6.21. Most recently, DISH Network reported earnings per share at $0.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.68. Jiayin Gr's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $0.44, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share at $0.35, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.63. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 8.77%, which has decreased by 1.63% from last quarter's yield of 10.4%.
InterCure Q2 2022 Revenue Grows 119%, What About Profit?
InterCure Ltd. INCR INCR INCR released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, revealing record revenue of approximately CA$37 million, more than double the revenues of the second quarter of 2021 and representing sequential growth of over 9%. Q2 2022 and Recent Financial & Operating Highlights. Gross profit...
Weber Stock Is Surging: Here's Why
Weber Inc WEBR shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected top-line results and announced a cost management plan. Weber said fiscal third-quarter revenue decreased 21% year-over-year to $528 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $526.17 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $52 million, or 41 cents per share, which was down from net income of $18 million in the prior year's quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Excelerate Energy: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Excelerate Energy EE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 per share. On Thursday, Excelerate Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar, Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Hour Loop, Blue Apron, Kidpik And More
Potential short-squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Expert Ratings for Boxed
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Boxed BOXD stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Rubicon Cannabis Co. Reports Over 90% YoY Increase In Q2 Revenue, Plans To Enter These International Markets
Cannabis company Rubicon Organics Inc. ROMJ ROMJF reported on Monday its financial results for the second quarter that ended June 30, 2022. Generated CA$8.8 million ($6.88 million) in net revenue, a 92% increase over Q2 2021, and a CA$3.7 million sequential improvement. Gross profit totaled roughly CA$3.2 million, compared to...
Air-Dried Beef Company To Restructure After "Record High Revenues," Will Raise $20M In New Financing As Shares Dive 16%
Stryve Foods Inc SNAX reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 49% year-on-year to $10.95 million, missing the consensus of $13.45 million. Gross loss for the quarter was $(4.4) million versus a gross profit of $3.6 million last year. The company attributed the negative gross margin to price/mix on a large...
Uber Technologies Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Uber Technologies. Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened...
Delaware Investments: Dividend Insights
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Delaware Investments VFL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 4.5 per share. On Thursday, Delaware Investments will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 4.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Plug Power. Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.
Director Of Intra-Cellular Therapies Makes $592K Sale
Joel S Marcus, Director at Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI, reported a large insider sell on August 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies. The total transaction amounted to $592,200.
Expert Ratings for Life Time Group
Life Time Group Hldgs LTH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $16.0 versus the current price of Life Time Group Hldgs at $15.13, implying upside. Below is a summary of...
Darling Ingredients Raises $250M Via Add-On Debt Offering
Darling Ingredients Inc DAR has launched an add-on offering of $250 million in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes. The add-on notes will be issued as additional notes under the same indenture as Darling's 6% senior notes due 2030, $750.0 million of which were issued on June 9, 2022.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0