Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Excelerate Energy EE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 per share. On Thursday, Excelerate Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO