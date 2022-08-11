Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids-area families invited to Sunday ‘Blessing of the Students’ for a positive school year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – In hopes of beginning a new school year on a positive note, students, administrators and families are all encouraged to attend the annual “Blessing of the Students” event Sunday night. In its 29th year, the event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m....
Staffing issues force school districts to get creative
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As students and teachers head back to school, there’s a looming issue that’s affecting many aspects of the education system – staffing shortages. It’s being felt all across the country, and it’s forcing many districts to get creative. “Just about...
Expansive park, trail network under discussion for two Grand Rapids neighborhoods
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new plan underway would reimagine parts of the Belknap Lookout and Monroe North neighborhoods in downtown Grand Rapids by adding new parks, greenspace and other amenities. The Grand Rapids Hill and River Network plan, being led by Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., would create a...
SpartanNash hosting Aug. 16 hiring event at Grand Rapids-area stores
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grocery store chain SpartanNash is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Byron Township-based company, whose stores include Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, will provide job seekers an opportunity to learn about the company and open positions. On-the-spot interviews will be available at participating locations, which could result in same-day job offers, according to a news release.
Grand Rapids launches co-response pairing officer with full-time mental health clinician
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids’ pilot program pairing a police officer with a mental health clinician full-time kicked off last month. The program is an effort to help people in mental health crises get connected to resources and the help they need, rather than simply ending up in an emergency room, by bringing a mental health clinician to the scene of the crisis.
Whitmer declares state of emergency for 4 counties, after water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Sunday for four counties, following Saturday’s water main break that resulted in the Great Lakes Water Authority issuing a boil water advisory for several communities. By declaring a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair...
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
Mastodon bones unearthed during construction project in West Michigan (PICTURES, VIDEO)
Multiple bones were unearthed from the area. University of Michigan researchers determined they belonged to a mastodon, most likely a male who passed away between the age of 12 and 20, according to multiple sources.
Some Michigan cities just had a Top 5 coldest August day
Saturday wasn’t just somewhat cooler than a normal August day. It was actually one of the coldest days ever for any August day at some Michigan cities. The very chilly Saturday afternoon temperatures were produced by two conditions- an already overall cool weather pattern and a steady rain during the middle of the day.
Here are the candidates running for races in 9 school boards in Ottawa County this fall
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – There are 28 seats on nine Ottawa County school boards that are opening up at the end of this year, and voters are going to decide who will fill those open spots in the Nov. 8 election. This fall, there are 53 candidates running for...
Major incident drill planned at Grand Valley State University
ALLENDALE, MI - A major incident drill is expected to draw dozens of Ottawa County law enforcement, fire officials and emergency medical providers Sunday afternoon to Grand Valley State University. The simulation, designed to train and prepare for major incident responses, is planned for Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1:30 to...
$6 million in grants announced for two MI adult education programs
A total of $6 million in grants will be available for students who are part of the Michigan Reconnect program or the Future for Frontliners program to help pay for costs outside of tuition.
Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
Monroe Center Block Party happening Saturday
If you're looking for some fun, head to Monroe Center for a free block party. The party goes from 3PM-9PM
Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
Spectrum Health, GRCC partner to fill in-demand EEG technician jobs
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Applause filled the room Wednesday as Spectrum Health celebrated the first graduates of a new apprenticeship program, created in partnership with Grand Rapids Community College, to fill a demand for neurodiagnostic EEG technicians. Starting this month, the six graduates, all of whom were existing Spectrum...
Get free back to school goodie bags Saturday for Grand Rapids-area elementary kids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Great Start Collaborative of Kent County, a family resource organization, is hosting an in-person event Saturday that will provide parents of elementary age students with free child development goodie bags. Parents in attendance at the “Books, Blocks & Balls” event will be able to learn more...
National bank invests in local emergency housing program
Retail banking company KeyBank is awarding a grant to a local nonprofit. KeyBank is investing $10,000 in Grand Rapids-based Mel Trotter Ministries to support Pathway Home, the nonprofit’s emergency shelter program. This grant is part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, a giving campaign focused on affordable...
The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water
Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
