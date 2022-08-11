ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Grand Rapids Press

MLive

SpartanNash hosting Aug. 16 hiring event at Grand Rapids-area stores

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Grocery store chain SpartanNash is hosting a hiring event Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Byron Township-based company, whose stores include Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, will provide job seekers an opportunity to learn about the company and open positions. On-the-spot interviews will be available at participating locations, which could result in same-day job offers, according to a news release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids launches co-response pairing officer with full-time mental health clinician

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids' pilot program pairing a police officer with a mental health clinician full-time kicked off last month. The program is an effort to help people in mental health crises get connected to resources and the help they need, rather than simply ending up in an emergency room, by bringing a mental health clinician to the scene of the crisis.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Major incident drill planned at Grand Valley State University

ALLENDALE, MI - A major incident drill is expected to draw dozens of Ottawa County law enforcement, fire officials and emergency medical providers Sunday afternoon to Grand Valley State University. The simulation, designed to train and prepare for major incident responses, is planned for Sunday, Aug. 14, from 1:30 to...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rainy Saturday Sets Records In West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It was a dismal and dreary day Saturday in West Michigan, and the unrelenting rainfall set new records for several cities around the region. When it came to temperatures, the cities of Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Battle Creek all set new records for their lowest high temperatures ever on August 13.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WHIO Dayton

Mastodon bones discovered by Michigan road crews

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Road crews in Kent County discovered prehistoric bones while digging along a western Michigan road earlier this week. The crews were scheduled to replace a culvert along the county line to prevent water backup, but they halted excavation Thursday when they found a 3-foot-long femur, WOOD-TV reported.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

National bank invests in local emergency housing program

Retail banking company KeyBank is awarding a grant to a local nonprofit. KeyBank is investing $10,000 in Grand Rapids-based Mel Trotter Ministries to support Pathway Home, the nonprofit’s emergency shelter program. This grant is part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan, a giving campaign focused on affordable...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
94.9 WMMQ

The 25 Michigan Cities with the Softest Water

Don't you just hate it when you wash the dishes, and no matter what you do, they're still spotty? That gross-looking film probably isn't harmful to you. More than likely it's hard water residue. If you've ever washed your hands and they still felt slippery after rinsing the soap away,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
