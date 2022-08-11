ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
SFGate

Senior Liberian officials hit with U.S. financial sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. imposed sanctions Monday on three high-ranking Liberian government officials for engaging in alleged public corruption. President George Weah's chief of staff, the nation's chief prosecutor and the current managing director of the national port authority have been designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for sanctions.
U.S. POLITICS
SFGate

After Nancy Pelosi: A San Francisco race 'that shall not be named'

SAN FRANCISCO — Nancy Pelosi has made two very different, almost irreconcilable statements about her political future. In 2018, she pledged that 2022 would be her last year as House Democratic leader, acceding to a term limit to quell an uprising and secure a second stint as speaker. In January, she announced that she was running for another two-year term in the House.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Brinkley
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Steve Scalise
SFGate

Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A trial is scheduled to start Monday in Billings in a challenge to three state laws that the Montana Democratic Party, tribal organizations and youth advocacy groups argue were aimed at making voting more difficult for Native Americans, young voters, the elderly and people with disabilities.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy