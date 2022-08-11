Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbrc.com
Birmingham vendors owed millions after World Games leaders say event left $14M deficit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders say more than a dozen local businesses and vendors have not been paid for their work during The World Games. Event officials tell WBRC that the massive 11-day competition left behind a $14 million deficit. That’s after costing $65 million to produce.
Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH
Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO
The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
wvtm13.com
UA president talks record freshman enrollment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell spoke to the media Monday about the school's record enrollment of freshmen. Bell said he expects the record to be broken this year. Learn more in the video above. "I do expect we will eclipse that and we will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Even my own mother went up it’: Tuscaloosa grain elevator demolished
With the demolition of the Tuscaloosa grain elevator completed, locals reflect on the structure's legacy as a popular trespassing spot.
West Alabama Teen Summit Prepares Students for Success After High School
The Croom Foundation and the Mu Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined forces on Saturday to prepare local students for life after high school. The West Alabama Teen Summit allowed students in ninth through twelfth grade to have an open dialogue with local colleges, including Stillman College, the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama and Shelton State Community College, and representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces to narrow down the opportunities they can embark on after graduation.
Stuart Bell Looking Forward, Not Back, in Eighth Year as UA President
As he enters his eighth year as President of the University of Alabama, Stuart Bell is looking ahead at a bright future, not backward toward what his legacy might be during his time at the Capstone. Eight years may not seem like a long time, but depending on how and...
PHOTOS: 2,300 Women Invited to Join Sororities at UA Bid Day 2022
More than 90 percent of the students who rushed Panhellenic sororities at the University of Alabama this week were invited to join one during the ever-extravagant Bid Day Sunday afternoon. Shane Dorrill, a spokesperson for the University, said 2,556 women participated in Rush Week this year, which takes place a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Back to school 2022: University of Alabama planning for record enrollment, changing campus
A record number of high schoolers applied to Alabama’s flagship university this year – a stat that school leaders say is representative of more growth to come. Enrollment numbers aren’t yet finalized for the fall, but University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said officials received about 55,000 freshman applications this year, the highest the university has ever had “by far.”
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
Alabama Trucking leader speaks at Irondale Chamber Luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) hosted its monthly luncheon this week. Mark Colson, President/CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, was the featured speaker and shared with chamber members on the topic of “Alabama Trucking: Careers in High Gear.” Mark shared that about 110,000 people in Alabama […]
Birmingham high school choir director believes music can take you places (like Carnegie Hall)
Zachary Banks, the choir director at Birmingham’s Ramsay High School, will be taking a trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City next summer. Banks believes music deserves the same accolades as sports and academics. He hopes the visit to New York’s preeminent music hall will help give arts programs the same recognition as academic work.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football
Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
‘We are not going to babysit your children’: Birmingham mayor reminds parents of curfew after recent violence
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to Twitter Sunday to remind parents of the city’s curfew for people younger than 17, which restricts their ability to be out at night and during school hours. The 2008 curfew law restricts people younger than 17 from being out without a parent between...
Birmingham VA breaking ground on new Shoals Clinic
A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections
Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
beckersspine.com
Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons
Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
birminghamtimes.com
Ensley Native Lost Son to Gun Violence. How He Found Strength to Help Others
Ensley neighborhood native Ernest Brown, compliance officer and dean of academics at Maranathan Academy in Birmingham, goes above and beyond to help students in need. Even coming to work after a family tragedy. In October 2021, Brown’s son, Kealand Amad Pickens, 27, was shot and killed after argument over a...
Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0