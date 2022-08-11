ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Sammy Watson Retires After 26 Years in Community Relations at DCH

Sammy Watson, a longtime administrator within Tuscaloosa's DCH Health System, has retired after nearly three decades of service at the hospital. Watson's career has included long stints as a radio personality, a decade representing Alberta on the Tuscaloosa City Council, more than 25 years in community relations roles at DCH and a nearly successful campaign to become mayor of Tuscaloosa in 2005. In each of those roles, but especially at the hospital, he earned a reputation for connecting the right people in business, government and other sectors to keep projects moving until they were done.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

World Games $14 million shortfall; ‘We have every intention...to pay our vendors,’ says CEO

The world came, competed, and left behind a sizable debt. The World Games 2022, held in Birmingham last month, cost $65.1 million to produce—$10 million less than initially projected. However, the 11-day event fell short of its revenue goals, generating about $51 million through sponsorships and ticket sales, leaving a $14.1 million shortfall, according to CEO Nick Sellers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

UA president talks record freshman enrollment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell spoke to the media Monday about the school's record enrollment of freshmen. Bell said he expects the record to be broken this year. Learn more in the video above. "I do expect we will eclipse that and we will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Monroeville, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
Tuscaloosa Thread

West Alabama Teen Summit Prepares Students for Success After High School

The Croom Foundation and the Mu Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined forces on Saturday to prepare local students for life after high school. The West Alabama Teen Summit allowed students in ninth through twelfth grade to have an open dialogue with local colleges, including Stillman College, the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama and Shelton State Community College, and representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces to narrow down the opportunities they can embark on after graduation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Maddox
AL.com

Back to school 2022: University of Alabama planning for record enrollment, changing campus

A record number of high schoolers applied to Alabama’s flagship university this year – a stat that school leaders say is representative of more growth to come. Enrollment numbers aren’t yet finalized for the fall, but University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said officials received about 55,000 freshman applications this year, the highest the university has ever had “by far.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama Trucking leader speaks at Irondale Chamber Luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) hosted its monthly luncheon this week. Mark Colson, President/CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, was the featured speaker and shared with chamber members on the topic of “Alabama Trucking: Careers in High Gear.” Mark shared that about 110,000 people in Alabama […]
IRONDALE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledges#Retirement#City Council#Dch#Augusta University Health
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Alabama company charged with violations in worker’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say an Alabama company is charged with willfully violating federal safety rules in the death of a worker who was pulled into a machine and killed. Court records show ABC Polymer Industries of Helena was accused of two misdemeanor counts in the 2017 death of Catalina Estillado. Authorities allege the […]
HELENA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: School system, ‘culture wars’ headline Mountain Brook council elections

Mountain Brook residents will head to the polls Aug. 23 to select representatives for three of their five City Council seats. For some of the new faces among the candidates, concerns about the school system and cultural hot-button topics were the driving forces behind their decisions to run for office. But city services, infrastructure and finances are also on the minds of candidates and voters alike.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
beckersspine.com

Alabama's Andrews Sports Medicine adds 2 surgeons

Charles Pitts, MD, and Christopher Beaumont, MD, have joined Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Ala., according to a press release sent to Becker's. Both physicians graduated from the University of Alabama at Birmingham's orthopedic surgery residency program in 2021. Dr. Beaumont completed his fellowship training at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Northport DCH Medical Center employee arrested for abusing patient

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A former DCH Medical Center employee was arrested this week and faces felony charges for allegedly abusing a patient. Patient care assistant Shandreka Quarles, 30, allegedly used a cell phone charger cord to whip a patient. Northport Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter says it’s a disturbing case. “Based on our report it […]
NORTHPORT, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy