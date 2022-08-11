ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boxford bear appears to have moved to Middleton

By Madeleine Aitken
 3 days ago

The bear has been visiting backyards, and even ate two of a family's seven backyard chickens from a coop.

A bear was sighted Monday in the Middleton Square area of Middleton, town police announced on Facebook, and residents reported sightings in backyards across town and in the surrounding area.

Middleton posted on Facebook on Monday about the bear in the square.

Later that day, they posted again with tips on how to stay safe around bears.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police is now trying to capture the bear, which they think is the same bear that was spotted roaming around Boxford last week, reported WCVB.

The bear has been visiting backyards, and even ate two of a family’s seven backyard chickens from a coop, a neighbor of the family named Richard Ciulla told WCVB.

Other towns have taken note of a bear too: Danvers police sent out a community alert asking residents to remove bird feeders and secure trash, and a woman in Peabody also spotted a bear, said NBC 10.

The “Living with Wildlife: Black bears in Massachusetts” pamphlet the Middleton police posted on Facebook advises residents to remove bird feeders, secure trash, remove other attractants like food scraps or spilled grease, protect bees and chickens, protect crops and orchards, and protect livestock. If people see a black bear in their neighborhood, they should make lots of noise, and the bear will usually leave.

Middleton police announced on their Facebook page Monday that a bear had been spotted in the Middleton Square area and also posted a warning to residents not to feed the bear, hoping it would move along from the area.

Boston

Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding

With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
BOSTON, MA
