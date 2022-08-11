ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Thrillist

The Best Vintage Shops in Austin

It was no less than Texas native sons, ZZ Top, who wrote a song about the importance of being “sharp dressed”—so, when you roll up for a night on the town in the Live Music Capital of the World, you best believe folks be glancing at whatever duds you rocking. Unlike many major cities; however, the best fits to be found in the city of Austin do not lie in high-end boutiques or shopping centers. Instead, they come gently-used, and guaranteed to impress, from the many stellar vintage shops that dot the area. And it’s not only earth-friendly garments to be found at many of these places—there are also sustainable and unique home goods and knick knacks that will give your small apartment an extra touch of pizzaz. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite vintage stores in Bat City for your shopping pleasure. From cowboy boots to evening dresses, these places have all the old pieces that will make your wardrobe feel new again.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Out Of Nowhere ATX

Grab a delicious burger from Out of Nowhere ATX’s food truck in Downtown Austin! They’re known for their juicy smash burgers served on brioche buns with fresh hand-cut truffle frites, Wisconsin cheese curds, crispy wings, and grazing boards for sharing. Hours:. Monday–Thursday 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday...
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Round Rock Premium Outlets

Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fargounderground.com

Asleep at the Wheel

Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. In the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the current lineup – and a few special guests – will carry the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental

AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities.
CultureMap San Antonio

3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations

There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycurlyadventures.com

Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel

Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies after mothers die due to heat

AUSTIN, Texas - Staff at Austin Pets Alive! took in 19 puppies on Wednesday after the two litters’ mothers died from being left outside in the heat. "It's tragic when something like this happens, and it's, and it's been a really hard summer with the temperatures that we've been seeing," said Ellen Jefferson, CEO of Austin Pets Alive!
AUSTIN, TX
