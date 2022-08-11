Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Thrillist
The Best Vintage Shops in Austin
It was no less than Texas native sons, ZZ Top, who wrote a song about the importance of being “sharp dressed”—so, when you roll up for a night on the town in the Live Music Capital of the World, you best believe folks be glancing at whatever duds you rocking. Unlike many major cities; however, the best fits to be found in the city of Austin do not lie in high-end boutiques or shopping centers. Instead, they come gently-used, and guaranteed to impress, from the many stellar vintage shops that dot the area. And it’s not only earth-friendly garments to be found at many of these places—there are also sustainable and unique home goods and knick knacks that will give your small apartment an extra touch of pizzaz. We’ve compiled a list of our favorite vintage stores in Bat City for your shopping pleasure. From cowboy boots to evening dresses, these places have all the old pieces that will make your wardrobe feel new again.
Blue Starlite Drive-in launching aquatic movie experiences at Lady Bird Lake
AUSTIN, Texas — Have you ever watched a movie while floating on a lake? Soon, you'll be able to do just that on Lady Bird Lake. Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is creating two different aquatic cinema experiences. Moviegoers can sit on a waterfront platform with a 20-foot movie...
You can book a luxury apartment in Austin for a few nights; why renters say that’s pushing them out
KXAN investigators found several Sentral East Austin apartments for a few nights listed on websites like Hotels.com.
The City of Austin celebrates its 183rd birthday!
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's 183rd birthday may have been last weekend, but multiple days of festivities started this weekend. The fun kicked off Saturday afternoon with the fifth annual Austin Birthday Bash at Republic Square. Attendees can receive a free cake slice and cupcakes from Austin Downtown Alliance. There...
365thingsaustin.com
Out Of Nowhere ATX
Grab a delicious burger from Out of Nowhere ATX’s food truck in Downtown Austin! They’re known for their juicy smash burgers served on brioche buns with fresh hand-cut truffle frites, Wisconsin cheese curds, crispy wings, and grazing boards for sharing. Hours:. Monday–Thursday 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Friday...
Austin man breaks world record for fastest trip to all 50 states
Austin resident Peter McConville, Pavel (Pasha) Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the record for fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, completing the journey in five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.
do512.com
Round Rock Premium Outlets
Round Rock Premium Outlets is a 430,000-square-foot (40,000 m2) shopping mall located in Round Rock, Texas located on 200 acres (81 ha).[1] It is owned and managed by Simon Property Group, and part of Simon's Premium Outlets family of outlet malls. The shopping center has 125 stores.
Triple digit heat ahead of late week rain
Cheering for the rain forecast for Thursday and Friday. --Rich Segal
fargounderground.com
Asleep at the Wheel
Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Texas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspired by Western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrued 10 Grammy Awards. In the fall, a career retrospective recorded with the current lineup – and a few special guests – will carry the band back onto the road, where they’ve remained a staple for five decades.
CBS Austin
Recycle right! Check out these tips from Austin Resource Recovery to make the best impact
Recycling is an important step in helping our planet, but there are a few recycling do's and don'ts that some might not be aware of. Memi Cardenas from the City of Austin Resource Recovery joined us on the patio to share how we can recycle the right way. Follow us...
CandysDirt.com
North Texas Suburbs Fare Better Than the Rest of Texas in Top 100 Livable Cities
Another livability study is out and it bodes well for North Texas. McKinney ranked 18th, Plano 29th, and Denton 83rd in Livability.com’s Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022. That’s it. As vast as Texas is, only three cities made the website’s top-100 list...
Fire at South Austin taco restaurant deemed accidental
AUSTIN, Texas — An accidental kitchen fire at a South Austin taqueria is now under control. The Austin Fire Department responded to Taquerias Arandinas at 700 W. William Cannon Dr. around 6 a.m. on Sunday. Firefighters said the fire extended to the roof and caused heavy smoke damage throughout...
everythinglubbock.com
Pet fees hit Texas renters unequally, but landlord group says they’re necessary
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Many pet owners have likely paid an extra deposit or rent for their non-human companions, but that extra expense can act as a barrier to pet ownership for some. Troubling research suggests that additional pet fees in Austin disproportionally target lower income and non-white communities.
Family in need of support after Smoke Rider fire destroys home, belongings
TEXAS, USA — This time last week, there were at least three wildfires in the Central Texas area that fire crews were working to put out. One of them was the Smoke Rider fire on the Hays-Blanco County line. That fire burned about 1,200 acres in the area. While...
CBS Austin
Meet the finalists and vote in the Austin Chronicle's Best Of Austin Restaurants!
Food is a love language in this town, and Austinites have spoken with our hearts and our bellies. The finalists for the Austin Chronicle's Best of Austin Restaurants readers poll are out now. Editor Kim Jones is here to talk about the city's favorite restaurants so far, and how you can cast your vote for the finalists.
This Is The Best Sub Shop In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best sub shop.
3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Round Rock TX This Weekend: A Review of the Ruby Hotel
Amidst the abundance of outdoor recreation and entertainment in Round Rock TX stands the Ruby Hotel, a historical getaway waiting to be explored. With a quaint and cozy ambiance, the Ruby Hotel blends tradition with contemporary concepts to create a relaxing home away from home for its guests. Overlooking the Brushy Creek and just minutes from downtown, the Ruby Hotel proves itself to be where to stay this weekend in Round Rock TX.
Why some worry living in Austin could become even more unaffordable
To give city parks a boost, Austin's Parks and Recreation Department wants to make it more expensive for developers to build homes, but some worry it'll make living in the city even more unaffordable.
fox7austin.com
Austin Pets Alive! takes in 19 puppies after mothers die due to heat
AUSTIN, Texas - Staff at Austin Pets Alive! took in 19 puppies on Wednesday after the two litters’ mothers died from being left outside in the heat. "It's tragic when something like this happens, and it's, and it's been a really hard summer with the temperatures that we've been seeing," said Ellen Jefferson, CEO of Austin Pets Alive!
