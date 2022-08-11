ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Pony Creek Dam Warning System siren test to take place Saturday

COOS BAY, Ore. — A test of the Pony Creek Dam Warning System will take place Saturday, August 13 at 10:00 a.m., the City of Coos Bay has announced. The test of area sirens is being conducted by Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board. The city says that the purpose...
Central Coast Rally underway in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Central Coast Rally will bring out the bikes this weekend. Registration for the event began today at the Mill Casino where the event Angels prepared VIP bags for visitors. Organizers say they'll feature several bands and free entry into the Coos Bay Speedway races...
'You will know it when you see it!': Blackberry Arts Festival returns for 38th year

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an "impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items," the Association said.
