Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. officer won't be charged in man's fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita police officer who shot and killed a man during a domestic violence incident will not be charged, Sedgwick County District Attorney Mark Bennett said. The officer, who was a member of the department's SWAT team, shot Jason Williams, 37, in December 2020 in...
Hutchinson man arrested in stabbing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police responded to a stabbing Thursday night. The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. at 3114 Belmont. Police report that 37-year-old Brandon Williams was stabbed at that location. Police took 44-year-old Jerry Bullock into custody on suspicion of aggravated battery and for a probation violation. He’s being held on a bond of $60,000.
Kan. murder suspects who fled to South Carolina remain free on bond
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 made their first court appearance Thursday. Kristopher Valadez, 32, Simpsonville, South Carolina is charged with 2nd degree murder, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney. Candace Valadez, 32 of Simpsonville, S. Carolina, is charged with aiding a felon.
Sheriff: One dead after Reno Co. car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY — One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First five finalists drawn for Hospice car raffle Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hospice and Homecare of Reno County drew the first five finalists for its Festival of Remembrance Car Raffle on Monday morning on the KWBW Morning Show. This is the 11th year for the car raffle. "Lisa Hambleton and I both have had to use Hospice for...
AC unit at Kan. park vandalized, replaced, vandalized again
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism that costs the city of Wichita thousands of dollars. The week of July 4, the air conditioning unit at Hyde Park Community Facility, 201 S Greenwood in Wichita, was stripped of copper rendering it useless, according to a social media report from the city of Wichita.
Northbound Severance is closed for street repairs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that starting today, northbound Severance is closed at Sherman for repairs to a failed road base. Weather permitting, the road will be open again by Tuesday. The detour goes west on Sherman to Pershing then north to 1st Avenue the back east...
Woman from Newton hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HASKELL COUNTY—Two Kansas women were injured in an accident Thursday in Haskell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Philip L. Johnson, of Wichita, was westbound on U.S. 56 and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 83. The vehicle struck the rear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Few items for Nickerson City Council on Monday
NICKERSON, Kan. — It is a light agenda for the Nickerson City Council when it meets Monday. The council will go over the usual reports and take action on appointing a person to write up a book for planning and zoning for the city. The council will also go into executive session for a legal matter.
Retirement reception for Wilson is Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The retirement reception for Boys and Girls Club leader Skip Wilson is Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Clayworks at Disability Supports at 1125 North Main. Former Club members, community members and friends of Wilson are encouraged to come celebrate Wilson's 32 years...
Fire crews battle wildfires
UPDATE: As of 9 p.m.: Reno County Emergency Management has issued a news release on the Pleasant Valley fire from Thursday afternoon. According to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road. Residential structures were threatened, but none were damaged. Dry conditions contributed to rapid fire spread.
150 Years: Looking back through The Decades - 1930s
Hutchinson and Reno County will celebrate 150 years during Third Thursday in August. In honor of this celebration, we will release one decade each afternoon over the next 15 days from The Decades, which were originally featured from September to November of 2021. As we celebrate the 150th birthday of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Time capsule ceremony today at 10 a.m. at City Hall
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Aug. 15 has been proclaimed to be Hutchinson Day. To celebrate, the public is invited to City Hall for a ceremony where the time capsule buried at City Hall in 1972 will be opened. The event will begin at 10 a.m. outside City Hall for the unearthing of the centennial time capsule and the placement of the sesquicentennial time capsule. Following that, guests will be invited to see the opening of the centennial time capsule.
Haven City Council meets this evening
Haven, Kan.— The Haven City Council will take time to discuss the use of golf carts on city streets when they meet this evening. The matter was brought up by a member of the council who would like to see the use of golf carts if they are street capable between sunrise and sunset. Several area communities do allow golf carts on streets.
Weishaar: Fire mitigation funding is available, now time to make choices
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Reno County has qualified for $1.6 million in wildfire mitigation funding, it's now a policy decision to make to decide whose land should get the help. "Ideally, we'd go back through history, go through 20 or 30 years of data of where these wildfires have really wreaked havoc on our community and caused the most issues," Weishaar said. "We'd figure out some sort of point where firemen can make a stand, make sure that they can try to get the fire out without causing the major damage. Some of the areas we are looking at are possibly down the 30th Street corridor from K-61 to Buhler Road and also some areas around the Highlands."
Kansas school district rejects strategic plan urging diversity
DERBY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas school district's board rejected a proposed strategic plan after some members questioned its emphasis on diversity and students' mental health. The Derby Board of Education voted 4-3 this week to reject a plan presented after months of work by parents, students, employees and community members, the Kansas News Service reported.
Sanders: Progress being made with city bargaining units
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City of Hutchinson Human Resources Director Tom Sanders said discussions are continuing with the other bargaining units in the city after the city and its firefighters already got a new contract finished earlier this month. "We're still negotiating with them," Sanders said. "I think we're getting...
USD 308 open house next Monday and Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will hold its open house for all elementary schools on Monday. The open house is a chance for students and their parents or guardians to meet their teachers and go over the approaching school year. The open house at the elementary school level will run from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the student's school.
File: HutchCC almost flat enrollment
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HutchCC is pleased with their enrollment numbers as they get ready to start next week. "As of close of business yesterday, we were almost dead flat," said President Carter File. "We were down three quarters of one percent, year over year same day, we almost had an identical amount of credit hour enrollment. That's how we measure it. We also measure head count and we were actually up about 3% in head count."
Light agenda for City Council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's a very light agenda for the Hutchinson City Council when they meet Tuesday morning. On that agenda are appointments to the Landmarks Commission, a Resolution approving the SW Bricktown Fiesta next month, an ordinance adopting the Standard Traffic Ordinance and Uniform Public Offense Code, two final plat requests for the Soli Deo Gloria Estates at 3510 North Lorraine and the Tajchman Addition (925 East 30th Street), and an update on the SAFE Sidewalk Program. There will also be two executive sessions, one for the council's portion of discussions on an employee contract with one of its bargaining units and another with the attorney-client privilege exception to discuss transient guest tax.
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0