starvedrock.media
Peru Fireman ends career at 8am Monday
Will this work day be uneventful for Peru firefighter Dennis Lemmer? We hope so, because at 8am Monday, Lemmer retires. He's ending a 45 year career as a fireman, and specifically, a station engineer. That's the guy who drives the fire truck to the scene and, once there, regulates the water going out to the fire. At age 65, retirement is being forced on him. But looking back, it's easy to remember the long drawn-out 2012 Westclox fire:
starvedrock.media
Mendota Police make early morning arrests
Trouble seems to like the wee hours. Early Saturday in Mendota, 23-year old Myron Lesley and 49-year old Jennifer Lesley were arrested by city police in the 800 block of Main street. Jennifer was charged with domestic battery. Myron was cited with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Both are in the county jail. It was not specified how the two are related.
One person died and three others were injured in a shooting Sunday morning on the I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police said.
wcsjnews.com
Police Officials Investigating Fatal Train Vs. Pedestrian Incident
One person was killed in a train vs. pedestrian incident that occurred in Wilmington around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 11th. The Will County Coroner’s Office said an unidentified female was pronounced dead near the North Kankakee Street railroad in Wilmington. An autopsy performed revealed multiple injuries due to...
959theriver.com
New Lenox Issues Statement After Abandoned Rifle Case Discovered Near Concert
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has released the following statement after an incident involving an abandoned rifle case near the concert on the commons…. Due to incredible police work, and outstanding citizens that reached out to me with pertinent information, we have ascertained the following:. An unknown woman possesed a...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: Sat 3:30pm. Man struck by carnival ride at Mendota Festival
Mendota EMS were needed at the Sweet Corn Festival carnival about 9:30pm Friday. Dispatch said that a man was on the ground after being struck by a ride called the “Zipper”. We've learned the man was a carnival employee who was taken to St. Paul's hospital. He sustained...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled...
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 3:30PM Saturday: Three die in interstate accidents Friday
Two men, one a non-U.S resident, died in a multi vehicle collision on I-80 near Morris Friday. State Police say a westbound Toyota Corolla driven by a 33-year old Elgin man struck the rear of a semi. The car crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was struck by a semi. That semi rolled across the center median and into the path of another westbound semi.
fox32chicago.com
Police officials keep raising red flags about end of cash bail in Illinois
Suburban police chiefs are speaking out about serious concerns they have over the state law that eliminates cash bai. WBBM Newsradio Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with attempted murder after leading police on high-speed chase in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - An Aurora man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on a high-speed chase Friday morning across the western suburb. Around 1:30 a.m., police spotted a 2009 Honda Civic being driven by 22-year-old Pedro Vilchis traveling over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone southbound on Orchard Road just north of Prairie Street, officials said.
qrockonline.com
Women Killed After Being Stuck by Train at Crossing in Wilmington
The Will County Coroner’s office has announced an investigation after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Wilmington. On Thursday, at 8:30 pm, the woman was struck at the railroad crossing on North Kankakee St. near the intersection of Chicago St. in Wilmington. Wilmington Police and AmTrak Police are investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological results.
CBS News
Police investigation: Downers Grove teen dies from fall at parking garage in Elmhurst
ELMHURST, Ill. (CBS) – Police are investigating the death of a Downers Grove teen who fell at a parking garage in Elmhurst Saturday morning. Elmhurst Police and Fire Departments responded to the rear ally boarding the parking garage, located at 135 N. Addison Ave, for an unresponsive male. The...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, August 12th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Miranda Freund, 41, on a Grundy County warrant. She...
Fatal crash involving 2 semi-trucks on Interstate 80 still under investigation
Illinois State Police continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people on Interstate 80 Friday afternoon. Illinois State Police said the crash took place near Morris in Grundy County just before 5 p.m.
qrockonline.com
Guilty Verdict For Off-Duty Will County Sheriff’s Deputy
The trial of an off-duty Will County Sheriff’s deputy has concluded with a guilty verdict. Ed Goewey was found guilty of disorderly conduct following a December 3rd, 2021 incident. The off-duty sheriff arrived at his daughter’s school following a threat of violence by another student. That student was still in a classroom and was not removed. Staff from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mokena testified they felt threatened by his presence at the school.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
