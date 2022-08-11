Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Monday, August 15
Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said the accident...
KOMU
UPDATE: Motorcyclists recovering after crash while escorting honor flight
COLUMBIA - Multiple motorcyclists were injured in a crash on westbound I-70 Friday night while escorting the 64th Central Missouri Honor Flight (CMHF). CMHF Ride Leader, Reed Hickam, said the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is currently reviewing pictures and videos from the night to determine what happened. Hickam said...
KOMU
Columbia City Council to vote on upgraded security measures at city hall
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to approve a $75,000 security upgrade to the city hall's first floor reception area. After a security incidents in the last couple months, council members have made it a priority to protect city hall reception desk employees. KOMU 8 reached out to...
KOMU
Former Columbia mayor appointed to state's Highway and Transportation Commission
MISSOURI − Columbia's former mayor Brian Treece was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state's Highway and Transportation Commission, the governor's office announced Friday. Treece served as the mayor of Columbia from 2016 to 2022 and now serves as vice president of strategy and development at EquipmentShare. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMU
Laborers Local 955 protests new paid time off proposal
COLUMBIA - Over 100 people were in attendance for the Laborers Local 955's "Rally to Stop PTO Cuts for UM System Workers" protest. A new proposal, offered by UM curators back in June, would affect about 13,000 UM staff across it's four campuses: UMKC, UMSL, MU, Missouri S&T and those in the MU Healthcare system.
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 returns to Columbia after Kentucky deployment
COLUMBIA − Missouri Task Force 1 arrived back in Columbia around noon Friday after helping with flood recovery efforts in eastern Kentucky. The historic Kentucky flooding left at least 38 people dead. MO-TF1 received their demobilization efforts Thursday morning and returned to Boone County Fire Protection District headquarters. The...
KOMU
What the CDC's new COVID-19 guidelines mean for Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has streamlined its COVID-19 guidelines, which contains a few sweeping changes to their long-standing coronavirus policy. While the agency still promotes being up to date with the latest vaccinations, the policy for those exposed to COVID-19 will look different. Those exposed...
KOMU
Roy Lovelady officially becomes Columbia's Third Ward Council Member
COLUMBIA- Roy Lovelady was officially sworn in as The City of Columbia's new third ward city council member today. Before the ceremony, residents had the opportunity to greet and speak to Lovelady at a breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. The swearing-in ceremony started at 9 a.m. before the City of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
KOMU
Mizzou Athletics offers to pay students who sell tickets
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics is offering to pay students who help sell tickets to all ticketed sporting events. Students who sell tickets will receive a 20% commission for any single-game ticket sold. Students can fill out an online form or visit MUTigers.com/Sell4Mizzou to begin the process of joining the ticket...
KOMU
DBLL eliminated from Little League Softball World Series
GREENVILLE, NC - Daniel Boone Little League All-Stars (Central) fell to Milford, Connecticut (New England) in loser's bracket play in the Little League Softball World Series on Friday by a score of 8-2. The team is officially eliminated from the tournament, finishing 1-2 overall in Greenville, North Carolina. DBLL went...
Comments / 0