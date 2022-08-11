The brother of a former NFL star is wanted for murder following a shooting at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Talib, the brother of former All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, was identified as the suspect in the shooting and an active warrant is out for his arrest, police in Lancaster, a city in Dallas County, said in a news release obtained by WFAA on Sunday (August 14).

LANCASTER, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO