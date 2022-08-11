John Hardwick McElroy, Jr, 86, was born in Asheville, NC and passed on August 8, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. He grew up in Marshall NC and graduated from Marshall High School and attended Mars Hill Junior College. He served with the US Navy for four years and upon leaving the service attended and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1962. Having married the love of his life, Jeannette (Jan) McElroy in 1963, they started a life together that brought them across many locations as he developed a well-respected and successful career of over 50 years in the discount retail business, starting with the WT Grant Company in Orlando in 1963, moving to NC to work for Roses Stores until he retired in 1992. He continued his love of working in the retail trade when he opened his own retail consulting company with his main client Variety Wholesalers, Inc. in Raleigh, NC.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO