Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespassing at Her Wedding Venue
Watch: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander CRASHES Her Wedding. Britney Spears has won a legal victory against her first ex-husband amid a public feud with her second. Jason Alexander, whose 2004 surprise marriage to the singer was famously annulled after 55 hours, has been found guilty of aggravated misdemeanor trespassing and battery following his arrest after attempting to crash the pop star's wedding to third husband Sam Asghari at their former Southern California home, according an Aug. 11 press release from the Ventura County, Calif. District Attorney's office.
Jennifer Lopez Sends Britney Spears a Message of Support Amid Singer's Feud With Kevin Federline
Watch: Britney Spears Shares MORE Kevin Federline Feud Details. Jennifer Lopez has got Britney Spears' back. On Aug 13, the "Let's Get Loud" singer reposted on her Instagram Story a now-deleted post shared by the fellow pop star, while including a photo of the two posing together at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Seen in First Joint Appearance Months After Oscars Slap
Watch: Willow Smith Addresses Backlash to Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are putting on a united front. The couple was photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif. together on Aug. 13, marking their first joint public appearance since Will infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars five months earlier.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
R. Kelly's 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reveals She's Pregnant With 55-Year-Old Jailed Singer
R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has announced she's expecting her first child with the singer who remains locked up, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old revealed the bombshell in her new book “Love and Joy of Robert" which was released on Friday. In the 11-chapter tell-all, Savage said she found out the news the day after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Kelly sent Savage an engagement ring after his sentencing.“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I...
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
90 Day Fiancé: Two Couples Are Pregnant in Couples Tell All Sneak Peek
After all these years—90 Day Fiancé still manages to surprise us. Part one of season nine's The Couples Tell All, premiering Aug. 14 on TLC, promises to be more dramatic than ever—but don't take our word for it. "We have a first here on 90 Day," host...
Pete Davidson Proves He's in Good Spirits After Kim Kardashian Split
Watch: Pete Davidson in Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Posts. Pete Davidson, you're doing amazing, sweetie. The Saturday Night Live alum was all smiles in photographs taken while arriving on the set of his upcoming movie Wizards!, which is currently filming in Cairns, Australia. In the Aug. 11 snaps, the...
"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency
Watch: Adele Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency. Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
‘The Way Home’: Sadie Laflamme-Snow Joins Hallmark Series As Chyler Leigh’s Daughter
EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) has been cast in The Way Home, the network’s new, original primetime series set to premiere in 2023 on Hallmark Channel. Laflamme-Snow will play 15-year-old Alice Landry, who is none-too-thrilled when her mother Kat (Chyler Leigh) moves them from Minneapolis back to Kat’s childhood home in the small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven, New Brunswick. Alice has never met her grandmother Del (Andie MacDowell), as she and Kat have been estranged for more than two decades following a series of lifechanging events. As Alice tries to come to grips with the end of her parents’...
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Used to Be Famous. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Ed Skrein and Leo Long. I Used to Be Famous follows Vince (Skrein), a former boy band star who's now "alone and desperate."
Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. This list of performers is nothing short of first-class. Jack Harlow, Lizzo, BLACKPINK and Måneskin are all set to grace the main stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28. The award-winning artists have been confirmed to join an already action-packed list of performers confirmed for the ceremony including Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.
Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors
Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Says Their Son Homer Is "Strong" as They Mourn Her Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche. Anne Heche's ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon has shared a heartbreaking farewell to the late actress, mother of their 20-year-old son, Homer. On Aug. 12, after the Six Days Seven Nights star was declared legally dead at age 53 after spending...
Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53
Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
Carson Daly Recalls Fearing Death at "Insane" Woodstock ’99 Festival
Watch: Carson Daly Reflects on "TRL" 20 Years Later. Carson Daly is remembering a terrifying time in music history. Following the release of the Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99, Carson recalled what it was like to host MTV's Total Request Live at the Woodstock '99 festival. "All I can say...
Sit Back and Enjoy the Renaissance of Ben Affleck
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!. There's just something about Ben Affleck these days. Not only because he and Jennifer Lopez have caused the most delightfully unexpected disruption of the space-time continuum by getting married almost 19 years after they were originally planning to do so, their January 2004 breakup instead hurling them in opposite personal and professional directions, seemingly never to join forces again.
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support as Organ Recipients Identified
Two days after Anne Heche was declared legally dead, the actress was taken off life support. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," a spokesperson for the Six Days Seven Nights star confirmed in a statement to E! News in the evening on Aug 14. Heche's family's rep...
Never Have I Ever Stars Share Details on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut
Watch: Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut. Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever. Deacon Phillippe is ready for his closeup, especially after killing it on Never Have I Ever. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Megan Suri, who...
Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
