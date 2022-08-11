ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Found Guilty of Trespassing at Her Wedding Venue

Watch: Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander CRASHES Her Wedding. Britney Spears has won a legal victory against her first ex-husband amid a public feud with her second. Jason Alexander, whose 2004 surprise marriage to the singer was famously annulled after 55 hours, has been found guilty of aggravated misdemeanor trespassing and battery following his arrest after attempting to crash the pop star's wedding to third husband Sam Asghari at their former Southern California home, according an Aug. 11 press release from the Ventura County, Calif. District Attorney's office.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

R. Kelly's 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Reveals She's Pregnant With 55-Year-Old Jailed Singer

R. Kelly's girlfriend Joycelyn Savage has announced she's expecting her first child with the singer who remains locked up, Radar has learned. The 26-year-old revealed the bombshell in her new book “Love and Joy of Robert" which was released on Friday. In the 11-chapter tell-all, Savage said she found out the news the day after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering. Kelly sent Savage an engagement ring after his sentencing.“Months later, I began expecting severe morning sickness and was unsure what was wrong with my body. I thought I...
MUSIC
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

Watch: Adele Announces Rescheduled Dates for Las Vegas Residency. Adele is reflecting on the "worst moment in my career." A little more than six months after the Grammy winner announced she would have to postpone her 2022 Las Vegas residency tour dates, the singer has opened up about the behind-the-scenes debacles that led to the decision. (ICYMI, in January, Adele shared a tearful video explaining the decision, one day before the concert was set to open at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

‘The Way Home’: Sadie Laflamme-Snow Joins Hallmark Series As Chyler Leigh’s Daughter

EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) has been cast in The Way Home, the network’s new, original primetime series set to premiere in 2023 on Hallmark Channel. Laflamme-Snow will play 15-year-old Alice Landry, who is none-too-thrilled when her mother Kat (Chyler Leigh) moves them from Minneapolis back to Kat’s childhood home in the small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven, New Brunswick. Alice has never met her grandmother Del (Andie MacDowell), as she and Kat have been estranged for more than two decades following a series of lifechanging events. As Alice tries to come to grips with the end of her parents’...
TV SERIES
E! News

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. This list of performers is nothing short of first-class. Jack Harlow, Lizzo, BLACKPINK and Måneskin are all set to grace the main stage at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Aug. 28. The award-winning artists have been confirmed to join an already action-packed list of performers confirmed for the ceremony including Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.
MUSIC
E! News

Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

Watch: Adele's BF Rich Paul Sits Next to Her Ex-Husband at Concert. Haven't you heard the rumors about Adele and Rich Paul?. The superstar singer and the sports agent have been sparking engagement speculation for months, ever since she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards. At the time, Adele played coy about the rumors, deciding not to confirm or deny their engagement. But now, in a recent interview with Elle, the "Easy On Me" artist set the record straight on her relationship status.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star. Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving...
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Sit Back and Enjoy the Renaissance of Ben Affleck

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!. There's just something about Ben Affleck these days. Not only because he and Jennifer Lopez have caused the most delightfully unexpected disruption of the space-time continuum by getting married almost 19 years after they were originally planning to do so, their January 2004 breakup instead hurling them in opposite personal and professional directions, seemingly never to join forces again.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49. The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page. "With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."
CELEBRITIES
