EXCLUSIVE: Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Apprentice) has been cast in The Way Home, the network’s new, original primetime series set to premiere in 2023 on Hallmark Channel. Laflamme-Snow will play 15-year-old Alice Landry, who is none-too-thrilled when her mother Kat (Chyler Leigh) moves them from Minneapolis back to Kat’s childhood home in the small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven, New Brunswick. Alice has never met her grandmother Del (Andie MacDowell), as she and Kat have been estranged for more than two decades following a series of lifechanging events. As Alice tries to come to grips with the end of her parents’...

TV SERIES ・ 12 MINUTES AGO