Edice L. McGill
Edice L. McGill, 95, passed to her eternal rest on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in The Villages, FL. Born in South Amboy, NJ on November 11, 1926, she spent her life in New Jersey, Germany, Arizona, and Florida. Edice served for many years as an executive secretary at DuPont Photo...
John Hardwick McElroy Jr.
John Hardwick McElroy, Jr, 86, was born in Asheville, NC and passed on August 8, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. He grew up in Marshall NC and graduated from Marshall High School and attended Mars Hill Junior College. He served with the US Navy for four years and upon leaving the service attended and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 1962. Having married the love of his life, Jeannette (Jan) McElroy in 1963, they started a life together that brought them across many locations as he developed a well-respected and successful career of over 50 years in the discount retail business, starting with the WT Grant Company in Orlando in 1963, moving to NC to work for Roses Stores until he retired in 1992. He continued his love of working in the retail trade when he opened his own retail consulting company with his main client Variety Wholesalers, Inc. in Raleigh, NC.
Randall Sylvester Aguiar
Randall Sylvester Aguiar passed away at home on Thursday, August 4, 2022 with his wife, Sandy, by his side. Randy was born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to Edward and Lena Aguiar. He is survived by his loving wife Sandy; beloved niece, Britni Brotherhood; cousin Carole Andrade, South Carolina; cousin Joe Gorman, Florida; and many other cousins.
Margaret Regan
Margaret Regan of The Villages, Fl (formerly Brooklyn) passed away on August 7, 2022 due to complications from a medical procedure. Peggy was born on September 28th,1948 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Alice Regan. A beloved sister to 6 siblings, growing up in Brooklyn alongside many generations of aunts, uncles, endless cousins and wonderful friends. Overall, Peggy was known as quiet but always kind and considerate of everyone she came to know. If you knew her, she remembered you well and always knew your birthday.
Rebecca Jean Williams
Rebecca Jean Williams, 57, of Belleview, Florida passed away suddenly on August 5, 2022, at Advent Health of Ocala. Rebecca was born in Morgan County, Indiana a daughter of the late Michael Gordon and Sharon Sue Ridenour. She worked as a Mortgage Processor in the banking industry. Becky enjoyed everything purple, outdoor festivals, and antiquing. Becky was an avid baker and an imaginative creator of arts and crafts. Becky cherished spending time with family and loved spoiling her grandkids.
Patricia Rae Blake
On the morning of August 10, 2022, Patricia Rae Thomas Blake of The Villages, died at the age of 77 after fighting MS for many years. Patricia was born to Lehman and Edna Thomas in Loveland, Ohio in 1945, was a current resident of The Villages, but had resided in Wildwood for many years prior.
Mary Jo Omberg
Mary Jo (Golat) Omberg, 73, formerly of Superior and Appleton, Wisconsin, and longtime resident of The Villages, Florida, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, at The Beehive Homes, Duluth, Minnesota. She was born December 25, 1948, in Superior, WI, daughter of Isabelle (Clark) and Joseph P. Golat, Jr. Mary Jo...
99-year-old Villager’s home in foreclosure subject of deed compliance hearing
A 99-year-old Villager’s home which is in foreclosure was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home at 1741 Oak Forest Drive is owned by the Robert Kimbrough Trust. Kimbrough, who will turn 100 on...
Marion County board chair to present State of the County talk in The Villages
The chairman of the Marion County Board of Commissioners will present a State of the County presentation in The Villages. Chairman Carl Zalak III will offer the presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. Zalak will speak about the state of the economy, legislative priorities and infrastructure....
California company purchases two self-storage facilities near The Villages
A California company has purchased two self-storage facilities near The Villages. Strategic Storage Growth Trust III, Inc. of Ladera Ranch, Calif. announced the purchase this past week. New signage has already gone up at the former Rolling Acres Road Storage which is now known as SmartStop Self Storage. The property...
Younger man sentenced in theft of jewelry from older woman in The Villages
A younger man who had been living with an older woman in The Villages has been sentenced for pawning her jewelry. Garry Restifo, 59, who has a long history of theft convictions, reportedly flattered the 74-year-old Village of Alhambra woman and told her she “looked good for her age.” Restifo, who had been living with his parents in the Village of Virginia Trace, moved in with the woman.
Sumter County now offering 911 service in 125 languages
Sumter County has entered into an agreement with the firm, Convey911, which provides a real-time language translation system for more than 125 different languages for our 911, 311, 988 and Mobile Integrated Health Services. With this service, Sumter County’s emergency communications center can communicate verbally or by text with any...
Sumter County Commission candidate wants to set the record straight
I am hesitant to write this letter, as I feel that I shouldn’t have to defend myself over such nonsense, but I feel that it is time for me to call out The Daily Sun for what they are: hypocritical and biased. The Daily Sun recently published another one...
House candidate Rock Dazé trounces Temple in Villagers for Trump straw poll
Rock Dazé has trounced John Temple in the Villagers for Trump straw poll for Florida House District 52. The straw poll, which was conducted at the Eisenhower Recreation Center, favored Dazé by a whopping 71 percent to 29 percent margin over Temple. The two will face off in the Aug. 23 Republican primary. District 52 covers all of Sumter County and the eastern half of Hernando County.
SWAT team ends armed standoff at home in The Villages
The SWAT team from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office ended an armed standoff at a home Saturday morning in The Villages. The standoff began at about 10 a.m. with the sheriff’s office warning residents about an armed subject who had barricaded himself in at a home on Clearwater Run in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores. Residents were ordered to remain in their homes. There were no evacuations.
Grouting later this month will fill in sinkhole near driveway at home in The Villages
Grouting later this month will fill in a sinkhole near a driveway at a home in The Villages. The sinkhole opened up last month on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale. Community Development District 4 supervisors were updated Friday on the status of the repairs. A...
Subject ‘detained’ after standoff with SWAT team at home in The Villages
A subject was “detained” after a standoff Saturday morning at a home in The Villages. At the conclusion of the standoff at about 11:30 a.m., the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced that a “barricaded subject has been detained without incident. No additional information available at this time.”
Combative Villager arrested after allegedly kicking nurse at The Villages hospital
A combative Villager was arrested after allegedly kicking a nurse at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. Jami Beth Litov, 55, who lives in the Village of Pennecamp, was a patient in the process of being discharged from the hospital Thursday when a registered nurse assisted her to the bathroom, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The nurse was helping Litov back to the bed when she “became very combative” and kicked the nurse in the stomach.
Steady stream of residents cast ballots on first day of early voting
A steady stream of residents showed up to cast ballots Saturday on the first day of early voting. Jim and Lilla Nickerson of the Village of Summerhill cast their ballots at the polling place at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. The Nickersons, who are from Massachusetts and have been married for...
Potential volunteers can attend open house to learn about helping shelter dogs and cats
Sumter County Animal Services will hold an event Saturday, Aug. 20 that can help potential volunteers learn more about where they can help the dogs and cats in the shelter. A Volunteer Open House will enable attendees to learn all about Sumter County Animal Services, its history and status, various enrichment programs for the pets and our volunteers, and a tour of the facility.
