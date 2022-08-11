ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OBR Chalk Talk LIVE 8:00p: All-22 Browns vs Jaguars Study

Welcome back to the first OBR Chalk Talk of 2022. First, a reminder about all the things we were able to cover this offseason:. As the OBR continues coverage for as many elements as possible surrounding the Cleveland Browns, one of those elements is teaching the fanbase about the game of football. We all watch it, talk about it, and comment on it, but how much about the esoteric sport do you really know? Our goal is to help expand the knowledge of our loyal fans and through our staff with football backgrounds, we will be aiming to do just that.
Raleigh News & Observer

Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians will promote 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Columbus on Monday to start game two of the doubleheader at home against Detroit. Curry made his pro-debut in 2021 despite being drafted in the 7th Round out of Georgia Tech in 2019. Shoulder inflammation kept him...
Football
clevelandurbannews.com

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
spectrumnews1.com

Punk rock flea market brings fans to Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Akron hosted a punk rock flea market at Lock 3 on Saturday. There were over 60 different unique vendors, food trucks, drinks, and live punk rock bands. Jeff McDaniel, a lifelong punk rock fan, was in attendance for the flea market. He loved getting to see so many people who are a part of the punk rock community.
cleveland19.com

Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!

No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
WKYC

2 men hurt in unrelated Akron shootings: Timeline from police

AKRON, Ohio — Two men are recovering after both were shot in unrelated incidents in Akron on Monday night. Below is a timeline of what happened, according to the Akron Police Department…. 9:12 p.m. Officers responded to Diagonal Road and Courtland Avenue “to search for a shooting scene” after...
WKYC

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
whbc.com

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol. She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on. 47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst...
247Sports

247Sports

