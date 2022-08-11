Read full article on original website
'Hoops After Dark' uses basketball to help fight crime in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On the night before Cleveland police and political leaders will issue a midyear report on crime and gun violence in the city, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was the site for a different kind of event to help curb crime. The city of Cleveland and the Cavaliers played host...
Cleveland.com preseason football power rankings: Meet the top 50 teams entering the 2022 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio — High school football kicks off Friday night for most teams around Ohio. In preparation for the 2022 season, meet the top 50 teams in the cleveland.com preseason power rankings. The Top 25 will be unveiled at noon, following this introduction of teams 50 to 26.
OBR Chalk Talk LIVE 8:00p: All-22 Browns vs Jaguars Study
Welcome back to the first OBR Chalk Talk of 2022. First, a reminder about all the things we were able to cover this offseason:. As the OBR continues coverage for as many elements as possible surrounding the Cleveland Browns, one of those elements is teaching the fanbase about the game of football. We all watch it, talk about it, and comment on it, but how much about the esoteric sport do you really know? Our goal is to help expand the knowledge of our loyal fans and through our staff with football backgrounds, we will be aiming to do just that.
Raleigh News & Observer
Guardians To Promote Curry On Monday To Make His MLB Debut Against Tigers
The Cleveland Guardians will promote 24-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Xzavion Curry from Triple-A Columbus on Monday to start game two of the doubleheader at home against Detroit. Curry made his pro-debut in 2021 despite being drafted in the 7th Round out of Georgia Tech in 2019. Shoulder inflammation kept him...
Taste of Black Cleveland returns to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
It's a celebration of the best food and drink some local Black chefs and mixologists have to offer.
spectrumnews1.com
One Akron: Uniting the City We Love: A talk with Akron leaders in the wake of the Jayland Walker shooting
AKRON, Ohio — Can justice be married with love? That question was contemplated during a recent Spectrum News 1 Ohio-hosted roundtable, following the police killing of Jayland Walker in June. The shooting inflamed police-community relations more than any event in Akron’s recent history. Rallies, marches and episodes of violence...
From Cleveland Clinic to monger, Dr. Kandice Marchant turns her love of cheesemaking into a new career chapter in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Dr. Kandice Marchant can teach us all a thing or two about pursuing one's passions in life. After 36 years in a successful career at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Marchant switched gears, diving into her love of cheese and the craft of making it, and turning her unique skill set into a business.
Mayor Bibb declares Saturday Machine Gun Kelly Day in Cleveland
"Today is officially Machine Gun Kelly Day," Bibb said in an Instagram post. "We’re Cleveland till we die."
clevelandurbannews.com
East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
spectrumnews1.com
Punk rock flea market brings fans to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Akron hosted a punk rock flea market at Lock 3 on Saturday. There were over 60 different unique vendors, food trucks, drinks, and live punk rock bands. Jeff McDaniel, a lifelong punk rock fan, was in attendance for the flea market. He loved getting to see so many people who are a part of the punk rock community.
cleveland19.com
Akron man charged with shooting 2 women arrested in Myrtle Beach
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused of shooting two women on July 30 as part of an ongoing feud is back behind bars, this time in South Carolina. Police in Myrtle Beach arrested Jason Turkovich on Aug. 8 after a concerned citizen from Northeast Ohio tipped off officers in South Carolina that he was wanted in Akron.
Gray Television, which owns WOIO-19 and WUAB 43, clears hurdle in potential move to Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- City Council has voted unanimously to grant a special conditional use permit to Gray Television to build a broadcast center along Rockside Woods Boulevard North. Gray Television -- owner of WOIO-19, WUAB-43 and the area’s Telemundo network -- currently bases its Northeast Ohio operations out of Reserve...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Cleveland, OH — 30 Top Places!
No city in the Midwest does brunch quite like “The Land”. With old-school diners, first-rate breweries, and a Midwest character, Cleveland has a ton to offer for brunch connoisseurs of every persuasion. And, guess what?. We’re helping you score the best brunch in Cleveland by highlighting the can’t-miss...
2 men hurt in unrelated Akron shootings: Timeline from police
AKRON, Ohio — Two men are recovering after both were shot in unrelated incidents in Akron on Monday night. Below is a timeline of what happened, according to the Akron Police Department…. 9:12 p.m. Officers responded to Diagonal Road and Courtland Avenue “to search for a shooting scene” after...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visit Cleveland Vegan in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 12, 2022. One Cleveland restaurant received quite the surprise when two celebrities stopped to visit a Northeast Ohio cafe. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs
Two Ohioans hit it big with scratch-offs - $1 million annuity prizes - according to the Ohio Lottery.
whbc.com
Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township woman is in court Tuesday morning for driving the wrong way in the I-77 construction zone near Route 30 last week, according to the state patrol. She hit another driver in the Southbound lanes head on. 47-year-old Brenny Hayhurst...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio parent remains hopeful for daughter’s college tuition savings plan despite current state of economy
CLEVELAND — Roshonda Smith’s teenage daughter means the world to her. “We are just two peas in a pod,” she said. “She's an amazing daughter and has just been a blessing to my entire family.”. This is why it’s no surprise that once her daughter was...
