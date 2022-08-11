All y'all with those tinted/shaded/obfuscating license plate covers, what are those for? Do those work? Does the PD not pull you over and fine the crap out of you for them?. I see so many cars in our lovely DMV now with those like, tinted/smokey/weird angled covers over their license plates and when googling what they're supposed to be I've not found any satisfying answers, so... What's up with those? Are they supposed to block your license plate from the toll road cameras being able to tag you so you can use the toll lanes without paying? Do they mess up red light cameras? Do they actually work? And besides that, the [Virginia Criminal Code makes it quite clear and slaps some heavy fines and *potentially* even some jail time on having them,](https://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title46.2/chapter6/section46.2-716/) do you all not get singled out by the cops for them or something?from AConvincingMonika.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO