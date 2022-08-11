Read full article on original website
5 Ways to Get the Best Bang for Your Buck on Gas While Prices Remain High
Save your wallet from sky-high gas prices by researching money-saving tips and tricks. For many drivers, gas remains a necessity, so make the most out of each trip to the pump by using fuel rewards, strategic driving, paying in cash and remaining open to new money-saving options such as mobile applications.
I’ve driven Mercedes’ new electric car and it only needs plugging in once a MONTH – but there’s a catch
MERCEDES has a big range of electric cars. But I wouldn’t buy one yet. They’re either inefficient because they are adapted petrol cars – the EQA, EQB and EQC. Or they’re excellent but ultra-expensive – the EQE and EQS. Never mind. Merc has proved it’ll...
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Vs. Tesla Model Y: Is Tesla Still King?
If you're looking for an electric vehicle in the near future, should you choose a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or a Tesla Model Y? Could the king be dethroned?
Drivers rejoice: Gas prices are headed down
The price for a gallon of gas IS going down—down about a dollar since topping out in June at $4.56-a-gallon. Whether it drops below $3-a-gallon is anybody’s guess. We asked the Triple-A’s Don Redman if we could see gas fall below
Which Electric Cars Qualify For The New EV Tax Credit?
Electric car incentives are set to increase, but it's not all good news for new EV buyers. Confusion over just which models qualify could cost you thousands.
4 Ways to Find the Cheapest Gas Prices
With the right tools, you can find the cheapest gas prices in your area.
All y'all with those tinted/shaded/obfuscating license plate covers, what are those for? Do those work? Does the PD not pull you over and fine the crap out of you for them?
All y'all with those tinted/shaded/obfuscating license plate covers, what are those for? Do those work? Does the PD not pull you over and fine the crap out of you for them?. I see so many cars in our lovely DMV now with those like, tinted/smokey/weird angled covers over their license plates and when googling what they're supposed to be I've not found any satisfying answers, so... What's up with those? Are they supposed to block your license plate from the toll road cameras being able to tag you so you can use the toll lanes without paying? Do they mess up red light cameras? Do they actually work? And besides that, the [Virginia Criminal Code makes it quite clear and slaps some heavy fines and *potentially* even some jail time on having them,](https://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title46.2/chapter6/section46.2-716/) do you all not get singled out by the cops for them or something?from AConvincingMonika.
