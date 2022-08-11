ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Brazilian Woman Enlists 'Psychic' to Bilk Mother Out of $139 Million Art Collection

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNtCL_0hDjJwtP00
Photo: Polícia Civil do Estado do Rio de Janeiro

By Tim Binnall

In a bizarre story out of Brazil, police say that a woman stole $139 million worth of artwork from her mother by way of an elaborate scheme involving a phony psychic. The wild case reportedly came to light on Wednesday when authorities in Rio de Janeiro announced that they had arrested a group of people who had worked together to pull off the strange heist. The plan was set into motion, cops say, when a person claiming to be a clairvoyant sought out the victim, who has a strongly held belief in the supernatural, and shared a worrisome 'vision' that her daughter was going to die.

After being informed of this troubling prognosis, the understandably distressed woman was led to believe that the psychic could prevent this from unfolding through a series of "spiritual treatments" which wound up costing nearly a million dollars. However, the psychic's warning was merely a ruse cooked up by the daughter in order to rob her mother and ultimately get her hands on her incredibly valuable art collection. To that end, seizing upon the distraction brought about by the faux psychic, she proceeded to dismiss all of the domestic help at her mother's house so that the proverbial coast was clear for the next stage of the plan.

The daughter and a group of fellow ne'er-do-wells proceeded to painstakingly remove 16 paintings from the residence with her mother apparently being none the wiser. The stolen pieces, which were ultimately recovered by police, featured a number of works by several celebrated Brazilian artists, such as Cicero Dias and Tarsila do Amaral, and has been valued at a staggering $139 million in total. It is uncertain how much jail time the gang may face, but when cops busted the group, the woman's daughter actually tried to escape through a window, suggesting that she didn't need a psychic to tell her that she's in a considerable amount of trouble.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Potentially Stolen Relics in $42M Home Edited Out of Luxury Mag Photos, Experts Claim

Pictures of a $42 million San Francisco mansion featured in Architectural Digest were doctored to remove sculptures which the Cambodian government says might have been stolen, according to a Washington Post report. An image of the property’s two-story courtyard that was included in the magazine’s coverage showed empty pedestals along one side of the square. But images on the website of the home’s architect show the pedestals topped with ancient Khmer statues. A Cambodian investigation into looted relics claims some of their country’s most important stolen relics appear to have ended up in the collection associated with the family of the property’s owners, Sloan Lindemann Barnett and Roger Barnett, though they have not been accused of wrongdoing. “Some of these statues are of enormous historical and cultural importance to Cambodia and should be repatriated as soon as possible,” Phoeurng Sackona, the country’s minister of culture, told The Washington Post.Read it at Washington Post
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Psychic#Rio De Janeiro#Estado
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy