ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Thursday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Biggest Test of Camp Approaches

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vv7Lm_0hDjJqb300

An intrasquad scrimmage is on deck for the Pitt Panthers, giving the quarterback competition its first major touchpoint.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi was excited on Thursday morning and for good reason. His team is going to scrimmage on the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex turf this Saturday and give the coaching staff a real measuring stick to compare them against.

It will be as close to a real gameday as Narduzzi can make it, given that Acrisure Stadium will be preoccupied by a Steelers preseason game while the Panthers are relegated to their own practice fields on the South Side.

"[It's important] because it's a scrimmage," Narduzzi said. "I feel like we've been in camp forever. We haven't had a scrimmage yet because of the way the days lie. I like to do it on Saturday like a gameday, make it like a gameday. It's important because it's a chance to do it live and really get it going."

Pitt's quarterbacks will be the first to notice the change of pace. Against game situations, they will face a pass rush, have to make checks at the line of scrimmage and really command the offense while coaches take a back seat to the flow of football.

Thursday's practice featured some familiar sights. Kedon Slovis's arm talent is evident to the point that pitch-and-catches look like hand-offs and Nick Patti, while not as refined or traditional with his mechanics, was just as effective. His few incompletions were almost due to a miscommunication or drop.

They haven't meaningfully separated themselves through two weeks of practice and neither has shown anything that deviates from the general scouting report. But Saturday is the first meaningful landmark on the road to a named starter.

Slovis' arm cuts cleanly through air but whether it behaves the same way when pressured by a real defense - and a good one at that - remains to be seen. Patti's spent years in the program but it's an open question as to if that experience will show up in real game action, something he's relatively unfamiliar with.

No one will win the job on Saturday, but it still provides some hard data to compare and might yield a leader in the position battle as the midway point of camp nears.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Football Preparing for First Training Camp Scrimmage

Tylar Wiltz Thriving in Early Stages of FCS-FBS Jump with Pitt Football

Years-Long Relationship With Tiquan Underwood Brought Bub Means to Pitt Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Addresses Media Before Training Camp Practice No. 8

Karter Johnson - Older, Slimmer - Adding Depth to Pitt Football

Pitt Football Practice Takeaways: One RB Separating From Crowded Room

Wednesday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Slovis Showcasing Live Arm vs. Air

Pitt Football Launches Steel City NIL Club

Pitt Football Commit Kenny Minchey Lands at No. 80 in SI99

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Valley News Dispatch

Burrell to lean on pair of senior linemen

Ian Quinn started organized tackle football in third grade in the Lower Burrell Flyers youth football organization. He found himself blocking on the offensive line. “I was always a bigger kid. I was destined to be a lineman,” Quinn said. “I wasn’t too good at first, actually. I was...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gritty Kimmel happy to be at Greensburg Central Catholic

You can keep your entitlement. If you want something, you earn it. Roughly, these are the philosophies Ryan Kimmel lives by and seeks to perpetuate on and off the football field. The hard-hitting senior at Greensburg Central Catholic has brought a blue-collar work ethic and no-nonsense approach to the Centurions,...
GREENSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
sprintcarandmidget.com

Flick Gets No. 12 At Lernerville

SARVER, Pa. — A.J. Flick raced to his 12th 410 sprint car victory of the season Friday night at Lernerville Speedway. Flick started third and earned $4,000 for beating George Hobaugh Jr. to the checkered flag. Darin Gallagher, Jack Sodeman Jr. and Cody Bova rounded out the top five.
SARVER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team

Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is

It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Steelers#American Football#College Football
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Denzel Washington joins grand opening of August Wilson House

Brenda Tate walked past August Wilson’s childhood home many times. She said she lived next door to the famous Pittsburgh playwright while growing up in the Hill District. When she heard the news of his home being preserved and transformed into an arts center, she was thrilled. “This is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Scott Blasey Highlights ‘Music From The Mound’

One of Pittsburgh’s iconic singers will be coming to Butler tomorrow night. Scott Blasey of The Clarks highlights this year’s “Music from the Mound” at Michelle Krill Field at Pullman Park. The event kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday and features at least 10 different breweries,...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects

PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Jackson and Cranberry Townships as well as Reibold Road in Forward Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The incident happened in the 7100 block of Everton Street around 6:20 Sunday evening. Police found a man in the stairwell of an apartment building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 people injured in PRT bus accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier Friday morning. KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street. On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury. The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle. Police and medics are on the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Two men expected to survive after early morning shooting in Duquesne

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - Two men are in the hospital and are expected to survive after an early morning shooting in the City of Duquesne. According to information from Allegheny County Police, just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of South 5th Avenue for reports of a shooting. Once first responders arrived, they found two men who had been shot, each having a gunshot wound to the hand. One was taken to the hospital via ambulance while the other declined medical treatment and took himself to the hospital. Allegheny County Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
722
Followers
353
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy