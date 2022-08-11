Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Maywood that claimed the life of a man. Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Walker Avenue following a report of a victim. When they arrived Saturday night, they located the man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He was believed to be between 25 to 35 years of age. No further information was immediately available.

MAYWOOD, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO