The Catskill Mountains have been beautiful forever. All year round people make their way to the Hudson Valley to take in the sights, hike and explore the scenery of the area. At one time, however, it was more than the lush green mountains that drew people there. From the 1950's through the 1980's it was the resorts, entertainment and dining destinations that brought people to the Catskills.
There are still plenty of days left of summer, and with how hot it has been lately, you will want to spend some of that time on the water. If you are one of the lucky ones and have a pool in your backyard, you will still want to take advantage of the fun in the water just north of Albany.
Did you know New York has 180 state parks? Each one offers something special to visitors, from waterfalls to lakes to captivating wildlife. Visiting one of these parks gives you the opportunity to enjoy fresh air, stunning views, and exercise. Why not take a road trip and visit a few at a time? If you’re unsure which parks to check out first, continue reading to learn about five of the best state parks in NY!
I live in Albany near its historic Washington Park, and despite some of the mild inconveniences that come along with city-living, I really do love the area. Entire neighborhoods are lined with old brownstones that feature plaques with historical data showing when they were built, and who first lived there.
I love new stores that open up in the area, especially when they are not chain or box stores. So if you have a cat or looking for a gift for the cat lover in your life, there is a purrfect (had to use it) spot for you to shop!
If you are feeling a little landlocked this weekend, you can get a taste of the coast in several Capital Region towns. I will admit that we do have some really good seafood restaurants here in the Capital Region. But sometimes when it comes to certain dishes, you just want to go to the most qualified experts. For example, you would not look anywhere outside of the state of New York for a great slice of pizza, right? You would go to the best of the best right here in the Capital Region and Upstate New York.
Generally, when you travel by airplane from New York, you need to show your identification and boarding pass to get through the initial security checkpoint, but not anymore. The Transportation Security Administration is now using advanced technology at the airports below that eliminates the need to show your boarding pass.
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, thousands of dead menhaden, also known as bunker have washed up on the shores New York this summer along the shores of the Long Island Sound. Large dye-offs of bunker are not totally rare given a number of factors. This summer, many of those environmental variables were more than evident in July, causing massive fatalities of the ever popular bait-fish.
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
Nothing tugs at our emotional heartstrings like seeing old photos from places or events in Upstate New York that take us back to a specific time or a place in our lives. The following gallery will more than likely do just that - as we've been able to obtain a massive gallery of quality photos taken from inside the iconic Latham Circle Mall, just a short time before it was demolished in 2013. How many of these stores, salons, restaurants, and shops do you recognize? See the images below!
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
At one time or another we all have been served a meal by a person we would deem a clown. One way we could come to that description is by an engaging server who offers pleasant witticisms and jokes. The opposite is a person who is so unknowingly inept they become funny.
Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
Do you speed when you are driving? If you are a 'normal' driver you probably go between 5 and 10 miles per hour over the speed limit at any given time. Is 5 mph over the speed limit even speeding?. New York State is about to hold one of its...
There is simply nothing that says summer like the smell of food on the grill in the backyard! Whether it is a veggie burger on the grill or your favorite meats, when the grill is fired up or the smoker is going, it is hard to beat. But perhaps you haven't had a chance to get your own grill or recently moved to a place that doesn't have enough space for you to keep a grill? There is good news from Miller Lite.
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
