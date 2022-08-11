Read full article on original website
WKTV
Hochul: Requests for protection orders under NY's Red Flag Law increase significantly after Buffalo shooting
There has been a significant increase in requests for protection orders under New York’s Red Flag Law since May, when Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order requiring New York State Police to train all members on filing extreme risk protection order (ERPO) applications. Hochul signed the order four...
WKTV
State police searching for 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County
New York State Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing in Herkimer County. According to police, Cruise Desjardins was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 11, around 8:30 p.m. at McKensy Place in German Flatts. Cruise is 6 feet tall, about 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair....
WKTV
Pleasant Sunday today
Sunday Morning: Mostly sunny. Mid 50s. Sunday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Mid 70s. Sunday Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s. Monday: Partly sunny. Stray shower or storm. Upper 70s. A pleasant end to the weekend with another day with sunshine, low humidity, and a light breeze. Highs for the day will reach...
WKTV
Crews working to repair Cosby Road in North Utica
A water main break caused significant damage to part of Cosby Road in North Utica. The Mohawk Valley Water Authority was on the scene Friday morning working on repairs. Road repairs underway in North Utica after water main break destroys part of Cosby Road. A Mohawk Valley Water Authority crew...
