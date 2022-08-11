ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denise Richards Contemplates Whether or Not Covering for Charlie Sheen Did a 'Disservice' To Oldest Daughters

By Taylor Plumstead
 3 days ago
It’s been a minute since Charlie Sheen has made headlines for his inappropriate behavior and scandals, and his ex-wife Denise Richards has happily moved on since then. In a new interview, Richards opened up about how she dealt with those public outbursts at the time — and whether or not she told their daughters, Sam and Lola, the extent of what really happened.

During the newest episode of the Divorced not Dead podcast with Caroline Stanbury (a fellow member of Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise), Richards reflected on the period of time when she and Sheen divorced — and how she parented her young daughters following Sheen’s odd rants and strange behavior in the midst of his drug and alcohol relapse.

“I never wanted the girls to…and I don’t know, maybe I did them a disservice, there’s no handbook for this, especially when you’re in the public too, and you have to deal with all this crap…I never wanted them to sense any discord between us, because I didn’t want them to feel unsettled,” Richards told Stanbury during the episode of she and Sheen’s split.

Richards, who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Eloise, is currently parenting Sam, 18 and Lola, 17 — which means her eldest daughters were a pretty young age when the media was covering Sheen’s actions at the time. Richards admits to Stanbury that she did try to err on the side of caution in regard to how much she told her young daughters at the time.

“I did shelter them a lot, and then they started to get to an age where ‘so and so said this,’ and I lied my ass off and covered for him,” Denise said. Later on in the episode, Richards reflects on whether or not that was the right parenting choice to make. “Now as they’re starting to get older, they’re more aware of more things,” Richards said. “That’s why I say I don’t know if I did them a disservice when they were younger.”

Even when you’re famous, Mom Guilt is a thing, as these celebrity moms show .

Best of SheKnows

SheKnows

SheKnows

ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

