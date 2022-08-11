Read full article on original website
Charlie Hunnam Apple Series ‘Shantaram’ Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Photo
Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Pacific Rim) is back on a motorcycle in a first-look photo of Shantaram (above), a new Apple drama series set to premiere October 14. Following the release of the show’s first three episodes for premiere, new episode will drop weekly every Friday through December 16, 2022, on Apple TV+. Based on the Gregory David Roberts novel of the same name, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s, Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from in this new place. After...
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Used to Be Famous. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Ed Skrein and Leo Long. I Used to Be Famous follows Vince (Skrein), a former boy band star who's now "alone and desperate."
Television Academy to Present 2022 Governors Award to Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media
Geena Davis’ Institute on Gender in Media will receive the 2022 Governors Award at this year’s Emmys, the Television Academy announced Monday. Davis’ organization is being honored in recognition of the group’s efforts to promote gender balance and foster inclusion throughout the entertainment industry, the Academy said in a release.
Here’s the Emmy Rule That Makes Voters Look Lazy
A version of this story about Emmy voting first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. For the most part, voting for showbiz nominations is pretty simple. If you’re voting in a category in which there will be five nominations, you typically have five slots to fill on your ballot; if there are 10, you have 10 slots. But the Emmys haven’t worked that way since 2017, when the Television Academy added a simple sentence with complicated reverberations: “Vote for all entries in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
Full Mint Films Hopes to Be at the Center of Hollywood’s Convergence With Web3
The media industry is on the hunt for new ways to connect with audiences and monetize content. Stock prices for Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global are all down on the year as Wall Street refuses to reward an array of different entertainment media strategies. As Hollywood desperately searches for the next lucrative (and necessary) growth engine amid a time of tumultuous uncertainty, Full Mint Films has become a microcosm for the growing convergence between Web3 and the entertainment industry.
‘A League of Their Own’ Cast Explains How the Series Expands the Scope of the Film by Telling LGBTQ+ Stories
“The movie told the story they were setting out to tell. They told the story of those women perfectly. Guess what, there are more women,” D’Arcy Carden tells TheWrap. The new Prime Video series “A League of Their Own” acknowledges Penny Marshall’s 1992 hit film of the same name while deepening the story. While Marshall’s movie very much tackled misogynistic attitudes towards women playing baseball, it didn’t have the scope of diversity that the new series establishes, especially when it comes to exploring issues related to race and sexual orientation with the All American Girls Professional Baseball League players.
‘Succession’ Cast on the Secrets to Those Big Ensemble Scenes: ‘There’s Just a Lot of Trust’
A version of this story about the actors of “Succession” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Like Logan Roy at a hostile Waystar Royco board meeting, “Succession” crushed the competition on Emmy nomination day. The HBO drama about the machinations of an uber-rich media family not only received the most nominations (25 total), but it also set a new record with its 14 acting nods, the most a series has ever earned in a single year.
‘Day Shift’ Film Review: Jamie Foxx Hunts Vampires in Action-Heavy, Plot-Light Comedy
Jamie Foxx has been a very busy man. Ever since he signed a development deal with Sony Pictures, which now has a licensing agreement for features with Netflix, he has worked on everything from a family-oriented comedy series to genre action flicks on the streaming platform. The partnership continues with...
