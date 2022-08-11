Read full article on original website
Related
The Game provokes Eminem even more by commenting on Hailie's Instagram pictures
The Game has made clear he's trying to wind up Eminem by commenting on pictures of his daughter, Hailie Jade, just days before releasing his 10-minute diss-track. The rapper dropped the lengthy song this week as part of his 10th studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. In the track, titled...
People spot The Game lyric that makes his Eminem diss track from same album very awkward
While many fans have been focusing on The Game's dissing of Eminem in his track 'The Black Slim Shady', others have pointed out a line which, awkwardly, actually makes the rapper look quite protective of the Rap God. Given that it's a whopping 10 minutes long, it's no surprise that...
Unearthed footage reveals what The Game really thinks about Eminem after he dropped diss track
Unearthed footage has revealed what The Game really thinks of Eminem after dropping a 10-minute diss track titled 'The Black Slim Shady'. Watch the cringeworthy clip below:. The LA rapper has ever-so-slightly put himself in a bit of an awkward position following his recent Slim Shady diss track from his 10th studio, 30-song, album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself
Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
RELATED PEOPLE
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
BET
R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says
Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Eric Church Says Surprise Cover Of “Hallelujah” At Red Rocks Is A Moment He’ll Never Forget: “It Was Just Like Being In Church”
Take ’em to church, Eric. Eric Church recently sat down for an interview that was featured in the documentary about the life and career of Leonard Cohen, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, that was released in July. Back in 2016, Eric floored the crowd at Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheater with a stunning rendition of Leonard’s most famous song, “Hallelujah,” which he opened up about for the feature film. Eric noted that he actually had no prior plans […] The post Eric Church Says Surprise Cover Of “Hallelujah” At Red Rocks Is A Moment He’ll Never Forget: “It Was Just Like Being In Church” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Man announces to whole street there is 'a grass amongst us' to weed out neighbour
One man angrily proclaimed there is ‘a grass amongst us’ in an epic video that is doing the rounds on Twitter. Watch the clip here:. The video, which was shared on Twitter by user @_steve_0, shows how the man climbed up on step ladder and took upon a town-crier type role as he addressed the neighbours in his back garden.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coldplay surprises fans by performing with Craig David at a sold out Wembley
Coldplay surprised fans at the weekend by bringing out Craig David to perform with them on stage at a sold out Wembley Arena. The crowd went crazy as Craig David was introduced to them for two nights of Coldplay’s sold out ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour.
'I Used to Be Famous' trailer: Ed Skrein, Leo Long team up to make music
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film I Used to Be Famous. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Ed Skrein and Leo Long. I Used to Be Famous follows Vince (Skrein), a former boy band star who's now "alone and desperate."
Who is TikTok star Kyle Thomas?
Here’s everything you need to know about TikTok star Kyle Thomas…. Kyle Thomas is a TikTok star, famous for being one of the most followed British creators on the app. His videos include everything from animal videos to food reviews and random insights into his life. He joined the platform in 2019 and in just a few short years has amassed many millions of followers, becoming one of the platform’s biggest stars.
Angry woman confronts blind man at the gym and accuses him of staring at her
A blind man has revealed the moment where he was accused of staring at a woman at the gym. Pete Gustin is an American voice and on-screen actor as well as an avid surfer, skateboarder and wakeboarder. He has a huge social media following, boasting 1.29 million subscribers on YouTube...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Squid Game creator in talks to bring series to other countries
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed he’s in talks to bring the Netflix series to other countries. The South Korean director explained that he intentionally set up the possibility of seeing the survival game play out across the globe in the first season, when one of the VIP guests remarks: “The Korean game this year is spectacular.”
Abbie Chatfield says she gets horrific messages from Andrew Tate fans
Abbie Chatfield has revealed she has been targeted with horrific messages from Andrew Tate fans. Concerns have been raised about the controversial TikTok star’s growing following online and the impact he may have on the impressionable youth. The former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant has had a rise in...
Never Have I Ever season 4: release date, cast and trailer
Netflix has just released the third series of its TV drama Never Have I Ever, which has left some fans wondering: are we getting a season four?. The good news is that show bosses have indeed confirmed there will be a new series of Never Have I Ever, with fans getting to hang out with Devi and friends at Sherman Oaks as they navigate the ups and downs of high school drama.
Where was Netflix's Day Shift filmed?
New Netflix comedy Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a dad trying to provide for his family by working as a pool cleaner. However, there’s a catch - Bud’s pool cleaning business is actually just a front for a group of vampire hunters that hunt and kill the undead for cash.
Paul Hollywood encouraged to use the word ‘moist’ in every episode of Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off is well known to be full of innuendos. From soggy bottoms to making batter stiff and even comparing the size of the baker’s nozzles, the show is full of it. But there are some less enjoyable words making an appearance time and time again....
South Park creators reveal they’ve developed a feature-length Donald Trump movie
South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have revealed they had a feature-length film centred around Donald Trump in the pipeline, but the movie was ultimately scrapped. The genius comedy duo behind the racy animated show disclosed that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were forced to shut down production just days before it commenced.
Tom Holland says he’s been taking time out to look after his mental health
During your daily scroll, you might've noticed something missing - the delightful, talented Spider-Man actor is nowhere to be seen. That's because, as Tom candidly explained, he's been on a much-needed hiatus for his mental health. Our favourite Spider-Man shared the post early this morning, Sunday 14 August, with the...
House of the Dragon star opens up on bizarre auditioning process for Game of Thrones spinoff
Actress Eve Best, who is set to star in Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon, has described the bizarre audition process she went through before landing the role. Set to debut later this month on Sky Atlantic in the UK, the fantasy drama will act as a...
LADbible
26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0