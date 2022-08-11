ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Judd Found Mom Naomi Alive After She Shot Herself

Actress Ashley Judd revealed Friday that she found her mother, singer Naomi Judd, alive after she shot herself in April—and she waited with her for 30 minutes for help to arrive. The disclosure came in a court petition to seal the records of the investigation into Naomi’s suicide, a file that includes recorded interviews with Ashley and Naomi’s husband, Larry Strickland. Media organizations have submitted requests to see the files, but Ashley Judd said it would violate the family’s privacy. The Associated Press reports that she argues she was in “clinical shock, active trauma and acute distress” when she spoke to law enforcement and does not want video or audio of those raw moments made public.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741Read it at Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
BET

R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says

Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Says Surprise Cover Of “Hallelujah” At Red Rocks Is A Moment He’ll Never Forget: “It Was Just Like Being In Church”

Take ’em to church, Eric. Eric Church recently sat down for an interview that was featured in the documentary about the life and career of Leonard Cohen, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song, that was released in July. Back in 2016, Eric floored the crowd at Colorado’s famous Red Rocks Amphitheater with a stunning rendition of Leonard’s most famous song, “Hallelujah,” which he opened up about for the feature film. Eric noted that he actually had no prior plans […] The post Eric Church Says Surprise Cover Of “Hallelujah” At Red Rocks Is A Moment He’ll Never Forget: “It Was Just Like Being In Church” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LADbible

Who is TikTok star Kyle Thomas?

Here’s everything you need to know about TikTok star Kyle Thomas…. Kyle Thomas is a TikTok star, famous for being one of the most followed British creators on the app. His videos include everything from animal videos to food reviews and random insights into his life. He joined the platform in 2019 and in just a few short years has amassed many millions of followers, becoming one of the platform’s biggest stars.
LADbible

Squid Game creator in talks to bring series to other countries

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed he’s in talks to bring the Netflix series to other countries. The South Korean director explained that he intentionally set up the possibility of seeing the survival game play out across the globe in the first season, when one of the VIP guests remarks: “The Korean game this year is spectacular.”
LADbible

Never Have I Ever season 4: release date, cast and trailer

Netflix has just released the third series of its TV drama Never Have I Ever, which has left some fans wondering: are we getting a season four?. The good news is that show bosses have indeed confirmed there will be a new series of Never Have I Ever, with fans getting to hang out with Devi and friends at Sherman Oaks as they navigate the ups and downs of high school drama.
LADbible

Where was Netflix's Day Shift filmed?

New Netflix comedy Day Shift stars Jamie Foxx as Bud Jablonski, a dad trying to provide for his family by working as a pool cleaner. However, there’s a catch - Bud’s pool cleaning business is actually just a front for a group of vampire hunters that hunt and kill the undead for cash.
