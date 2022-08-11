ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, PA

Police investigate assault on elderly woman in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on Aug. 14 in Cumberland County. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Nittany Drive shortly after 8:45 p.m. after an elderly woman was reportedly struck in the head causing injury. According to police, the object used was a rock, or something similar.
Millersburg man arrested after alleged threats of mass shooting

MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. State police say Evan Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, threatened a victim and her family. Upon investigation, police say they found that Etzweiler had previously made threats pertaining to conducting a mass...
Coroner called to I-81 crash in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to a vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Susquehanna Township. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and fire happened near mile marker 67, according to officials. Traffic is being diverted at exit 67 onto Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
'Cones with a Cop' helps Lancaster County police departments connect with the community

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County police departments teamed up for an event to connect with the community Thursday night. The Elizabethtown and Northwest Regional police departments held their "Cones with a Cop" event at Udder Bliss Creamery in Mount Joy Township. Local families spent the evening eating free ice cream while breaking the ice with their community officials.
Police seek to identify vehicle used in catalytic converter theft in Camp Hill

Police are seeking to identify a vehicle that authorities believe was the getaway car after a catalytic converter theft in Camp Hill. Authorities say on Aug. 11 around 2 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious man in the area of North 26th Street in Camp Hill. The man was reportedly walking around a parked vehicle, before leaving the area in a dark colored SUV.
Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County

MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
Missing Dauphin County teen found

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
A Ukrainian family finds refuge in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — Mikail Chekh and his young family remember hearing fighter jets and bombs outside their window. The family lived right outside Mariupol—where the Russian invasion and fighting began. Chekh can remember the house shaking, the bombs sounding like 10,000 fireworks going off at once. He said...
Police investigating 'suspicious' deaths in York

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people died and three others were taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in York. On Aug. 7 around 7:00 p.m., authorities responded to the 600 block of W. Locust St. in York for reports of multiple unconscious people. Upon...
