Police investigate assault on elderly woman in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Upper Allen Township Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred on Aug. 14 in Cumberland County. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Nittany Drive shortly after 8:45 p.m. after an elderly woman was reportedly struck in the head causing injury. According to police, the object used was a rock, or something similar.
Millersburg man arrested after alleged threats of mass shooting
MILLERSBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is in custody after allegedly threatening to conduct a mass shooting. State police say Evan Etzweiler, 23, of Millersburg, threatened a victim and her family. Upon investigation, police say they found that Etzweiler had previously made threats pertaining to conducting a mass...
2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on scene. The fire on South Enola Drive is now out, but crews are still on scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has...
Lancaster County man taken into custody after 6-hour long standoff with police
REINHOLDS, Pa. — What began as a domestic disturbance call turned into a police standoff lasting approximately six hours, and ended with a Lancaster County man being arrested. Kevin Lee Martin, 52, of Reinholds, allegedly attacked a woman in his home in the 1400 block of Texter Mountain Road.
Coroner called to I-81 crash in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to a vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Susquehanna Township. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and fire happened near mile marker 67, according to officials. Traffic is being diverted at exit 67 onto Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
Woman found dead in crash on Route 30 identified
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update 4:30 p.m.: The woman killed in a Friday morning crash has been identified by the York County Coroner's Office. Zoraida Soto, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering from multiple blunt force injuries. According to the coroner's report, Soto was driving a...
Police take suspect into custody following standoff in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police took a suspect into custody who was wanted for multiple felonies on Thursday afternoon. Rahfeek Scott, 28, was taken into custody at 808 Green Street. The situation began shortly after 1:30 p.m. and ended around 4 p.m. No one was injured in the apprehension...
Cumberland County man charged with stealing $88,000 from care-dependent family member
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been charged with stealing $88,000 from an elderly relative he was taking care of, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office. David Bilbay has been charged with financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, theft by unlawful taking, theft...
'Cones with a Cop' helps Lancaster County police departments connect with the community
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two Lancaster County police departments teamed up for an event to connect with the community Thursday night. The Elizabethtown and Northwest Regional police departments held their "Cones with a Cop" event at Udder Bliss Creamery in Mount Joy Township. Local families spent the evening eating free ice cream while breaking the ice with their community officials.
Police seek to identify vehicle used in catalytic converter theft in Camp Hill
Police are seeking to identify a vehicle that authorities believe was the getaway car after a catalytic converter theft in Camp Hill. Authorities say on Aug. 11 around 2 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious man in the area of North 26th Street in Camp Hill. The man was reportedly walking around a parked vehicle, before leaving the area in a dark colored SUV.
3, including Harrisburg football coach, charged with selling unlicensed cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Harrisburg men have been accused of performing unlicensed car sales on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Earnest Fry, Keith Fry, and Calvin Everett, the head coach and athletic director of Harrisburg High School's football program, were all allegedly involved in the crime. Earnest Fry, the primary...
Pa. State Police investigate hit-and-run in Lebanon County
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred in Lebanon County on Aug. 10 around 5:30 p.m. According to Pa. State Trooper David Beohm, a young boy was riding his bike on Hilltop Road in Myerstown when he crossed the road into the northbound lane and was struck by a white vehicle traveling at a slow speed.
Misinformation on social media concerns Pa. police departments
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Local police departments are fighting misinformation being shared on various social media platforms. On Thursday, a Facebook post was being circulated around the Chambersburg community. The post stated that a serial killer was on the loose, which was later debunked by the Chambersburg Police Department. “Within...
Missing Dauphin County teen found
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, Natal has been located. The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is requesting the public's help in locating a missing teen. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, and white shoes and was on...
Harrisburg man sentenced for making false statements when buying firearms
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Wednesday that Eseyuiel Caraballo, 37, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to five years of probation for making false statements when purchasing, or attempting to purchase, 18 firearms. Caraballo had previously admitted to making...
Canadian man pleads guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy that affected multiple Central Pa. residents
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday William Nneji, 55, of Canada and Nigeria, pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Nneji, who is a former MoneyGram and Western Union agent,...
Identity of 22-year-old who died in York County crash released
Kyle A. Denny, from the 200 block of Greenfield Street in Manchester, passed away at 5:38 a.m. from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the report. Denny was the driver of the vehicle when he lost control and left the road, striking a tree. He was found unrestrained and dead at the scene.
A Ukrainian family finds refuge in Lancaster County
EPHRATA, Pa. — Mikail Chekh and his young family remember hearing fighter jets and bombs outside their window. The family lived right outside Mariupol—where the Russian invasion and fighting began. Chekh can remember the house shaking, the bombs sounding like 10,000 fireworks going off at once. He said...
Police investigating 'suspicious' deaths in York
YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating after two people died and three others were taken to the hospital after being found unconscious in York. On Aug. 7 around 7:00 p.m., authorities responded to the 600 block of W. Locust St. in York for reports of multiple unconscious people. Upon...
Meet the newest members of the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services
YORK, Pa. — Four fresh faces joined the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services. The probationary firefighters were sworn in during a ceremony on Aug. 11. New member Connor Caruso is eager to be there for his community. “My dad, he’s been a firefighter for 20...
